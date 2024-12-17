Secuvy Launches Governai Suite To Solve AI Data Governance And Compliance Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Solution Empowers Businesses to Safeguard AI Development with Unified Data Governance, Compliance Automation, and Risk Mitigation

- Mike SeasholsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Secuvy, a leader in AI-driven data security and governance, today announced the launch of its GovernAI Suite , a comprehensive solution designed to tackle the complex challenges of managing and governing data for artificial intelligence (AI) systems. This innovative suite empowers organizations to deploy AI responsibly, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, safeguarding data integrity, and mitigating operational risks.“With the growing reliance on data within AI usage across all industries, the stakes for managing data responsibly have never been higher,” said Mike Seashols, CEO of Secuvy.“Our GovernAI Suite is purpose-built to help organizations close the gap between innovation and accountability. By automating governance processes and enhancing data transparency, the Secuvy solution transforms how businesses protect and manage all the data in their AI ecosystems. Deploying a DSPM solution across all data sources is critical to adequately protecting and meeting data compliance responsibilities. Moreover, DSPM must integrate seamlessly with data-in-motion tools, such as DLP, to ensure full data coverage. Together, these technologies equip organizations with robust data protection across AI, security, privacy, certification, and compliance.”The GovernAI Suite is designed to solve critical pain points in AI governance and compliance:.Preventing Data Breaches and Intellectual Property Loss: Safeguards sensitive data, including personal information (PI) and intellectual property (IP), throughout the AI training process..Streamlining Compliance with Global Standards: Offers built-in controls validation to ensure adherence to ISO 42001, HITRUST, the EU AI Act, and NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF)..Improving Transparency and Accountability: Manages metadata and labeling across the AI model lifecycle, enhancing traceability and consistency..Addressing Provenance and Auditability: Tracks and verifies the origin, privacy, and security of data in the AI pipeline to ensure compliance and reliability throughout the model development process.Unified Features to Enable Responsible AI:The suite's robust features work together to deliver strategic outcomes:.Synthetic Data Generation: Enables secure and compliant testing of AI frameworks without compromising data privacy..AI Data Knowledge Graph: Organizes, classifies, and scrubs foundational training data from unstructured, semi-structured, and structured sources..Seamless Integration: Connects with data warehouses, databases, Blobstorage, and file shares, allowing businesses to leverage existing infrastructure with ease.Organizations adopting GovernAI Suite can reduce compliance costs, enhance operational efficiency, and build greater trust in their AI systems. By addressing the critical requirements around provenance, auditability, privacy, and security of data, the GovernAI Suite prepares businesses to meet certifications such as the AI Management System (AIMS) with ease.Secuvy is partnering with Wipro , Schellman , Cranium, and ePlus to deliver and implement GovernAI for customers, leveraging these partnerships to scale adoption and provide robust support for end-users.Whether ensuring ethical AI development or meeting complex regulatory requirements, the GovernAI Suite equips businesses with the tools to succeed in a data-driven world.To learn more about Secuvy's GovernAI Suite, visit

