Realreports And Cloze Integrate To Supercharge Agent Productivity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RealReports , the AI-powered property advisor, and Cloze, a leading AI-driven sales and marketing platform for real estate brokerages, today announced a strategic partnership that enables agents to engage with clients across platforms seamlessly. This collaboration integrates the strengths of both platforms, empowering real estate agents to simplify their daily workflow, increase value to their clients, and ensure client engagement is captured across both products.

By combining RealReports' comprehensive property data and AI advisor with Cloze's AI-powered sales and marketing tools, the partnership offers unprecedented interoperability, streamlining the process of acquiring, managing, and nurturing leads. Agents using Cloze can now instantly access the RealReport for any listing through the platform, improving agents' ability to deliver insightful guidance to clients. Additionally, any leads generated by users leveraging RealReports' lead capture feature are sent directly back to Cloze's CRM, ensuring every lead is captured, nurtured, and tracked automatically.

"Partnering with Cloze is a no-brainer for us," said Zach Gorman, co-founder of RealReports. "One of our mandates is to build integrations that complement agents' existing behavior. Agents spend significant time working within their CRM, and the Cloze team has built an incredible platform in that space. By offering access to RealReports directly in Cloze, we can help bolster agents' decision-making and efficiency, ultimately driving more sales and delivering even greater value to their clients."

Cloze's open platform enables brokerages to make it the hub for their agents' sales and marketing activities, boosting productivity and strengthening client relationships. The partnership with RealReports extends that even further, offering Cloze's brokerage clients a significant competitive advantage through easy access to RealReports' powerful insights. The integration means that agents can now seamlessly access RealReports' comprehensive property data and lead generation features while maintaining a smooth flow of information between the two platforms.

"This collaboration with RealReports focuses on our customers' biggest priorities: Providing greater value to their clients and improving productivity for their agents," said Alex Coté, co-founder of Cloze. "Our open platform makes it much easier for brokerages to gain a competitive edge by incorporating innovative technology like RealReports quickly and seamlessly into their tech stack. Together, we're offering agents an easy way to access RealReports' unmatched property intelligence, which they can use to streamline research, help clients identify potential issues, and generate leads."

Dean Rouso, SVP of Innovation at Baird & Warner, a mutual client of both companies, emphasized the significant impact the partnership between Cloze and RealReports has on his brokerage. "We're not just focused on making great products available to our agents–you have to factor in interoperability," Rouso said. "If the individual products don't work well in tandem and complement an agent's process, you've created a problem, not a solution. RealReports and Cloze are best-in-class in what they do, while working seamlessly with one another, giving our agents the combined strength of both to streamline their process and provide value in today's competitive market.”

By combining cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions, RealReports and Cloze are setting a new standard for real estate professionals who want to maximize productivity, improve client relationships, and close more deals.

About RealReports

RealReports is the AI property advisor for agents to grow sales, deliver value, and mitigate risk. Leveraging property data from over 60 leading providers and the power of AI, RealReports equips agents with comprehensive knowledge and actionable insights about every home in the US. Top MLSs and brokerages like PrimeMLS, Keyes, SFAR, Baird & Warner, bridgeMLS, and Coldwell Banker Premier use RealReports to provide their agents and their clients a consistent advantage in today's competitive market. For more information, visit realreports

About Cloze

Cloze is an AI-powered sales and marketing platform that helps real estate brokerages, agents, and teams strengthen relationships, automate outreach, and manage lead routing. Real estate leaders like Windermere, Baird & Warner, Brown Harris Stevens, and Sotheby's International Realty use Cloze's open platform to create a sales and marketing hub that future-proofs their tech stack. By integrating deeply with existing tools, Cloze makes it easy to add, change, or update those tools whenever needed. For more information on Cloze, visit cloze .

