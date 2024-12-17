Travel PR Agency JPR Media Group Creates Bespoke Campaign For Domaine De Vieux-Mareuil

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PR Agency JPR Group organised top tier national and luxury journalists on prestigious travel PR trips for private estates client Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bespoke travel itineraries included memorable experiences such as private chef, honey tasting, wine tasting, about truffle hunting, a spectacular performance with a dance display on a horse, writing a secret message and placing it in a hidden cave, and exploring the beautiful Brantôme region of France surrounding the gorgeous properties.About Domaine de Vieux-MareuilDomaine de Vieux-Mareuil is an exclusive collection of four all-inclusive private estates in the South-West of France: Domaine de Bagatelle, Château de Chanet, Domaine de Lavy, and La Roussie Villa. The properties are near Brantôme – known as the Venice of the Périgord; and Mareuil, a town complete with a medieval castle.These gorgeous authentic countryside retreats offer concierge service, private chef, housekeeping, and access to wonderful activities from truffle tasting, wine tasting, yoga, outdoor cinema, and cooking lessons. The four luxury properties range from 4-bedrooms to 12-bedrooms, and all boast heated swimming pools, padel and tennis courts.About JPR Media GroupFounded by Jessica Patterson, luxury travel PR agency JPR Media Group has organised over 100 editors and influencers on travel press trips all over the world. With over 100 clients by Word-of-Mouth and winner of a PR Agency of the Year Award, JPR Media Group has created amazing travel PR and hospitality PR experiences from private jets, tastings with Michelin-star chefs and a Master of Wine, dining experiences with acrobatics and special performances, spa experiences, to stays at 5-star hotels and exclusive retreats in Europe and the Middle East.Travel PR agency JPR Media Group has secured top travel press, hospitality press, and interior design press in top UK and USA newspapers and magazines.At restaurant PR clients, JPR Media Group has invited luxury brand PRs to dine, partner, and host team and work events. Brands include Hermes, Rolls Royce, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Panerai, Mont Blanc, Audemars Piguet, Jimmy Choo, Loewe, Ralph Lauren, Coach, Hublot, Nars, Veuve Clicquot, Saint Laurent, Tag Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Van Cleef & Arpels, Manolo Blahnik, Alexander McQueen, Fendi, Amouage, Dior Parfums, De Beers, Gucci, Beats by Dre, Levi's, Belstaff, Hugo Boss, Agent Provocateur, Roland Mouret, and Jaeger-le Coultre.JPR Media Group founder Jessica Patterson started her career in London about 21 years ago as PR director of the luxury fashion brand Escada and then spent 7 years in publishing for luxury titles at Luxury Publishing such as Annabel's, Aspinall's, Graff, Candy and Candy, Harrods Estates, Quintessentially, PrivatAir, PrivatSea, Cartier International Polo, Guards Polo Club, and Ten Goal.About 18 years ago, Jessica Patterson was Advertising Director of Quintessentially Magazine where Lucia Van Der Post (who founded the Financial Times' How to Spend It) was editor-in-chief. Later, Luxury Publishing acquired Spears Wealth Management Survey. Jessica went on to work at Luxury Briefing Report – a business-to-business luxury report specialising in the luxury industry worldwide.As a luxury PR writer for over 14 years for luxury and business magazines, Jessica Patterson has written travel PR articles about hotels all over the world including big luxury brand names like Hôtel de Crillon (now part of Rosewood Hotels), Four Seasons, St. Regis, W Hotels, InterContinental, Sofitel, Kempinski, Marriott, Zannier, Mövenpick in countries such as Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Montenegro, Malta, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Barbados, Vietnam, Singapore, and the UK.

