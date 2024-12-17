Nestfresh Welcomes The First In-Ovo Sexed Flock In The U.S., Marking A Historic Milestone In Animal Welfare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In-Ovo Sexed Eggs to Hit Shelves in June 2025, Pioneering a More Humane and Sustainable Future for the U.S. Egg Industry

CUERO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NestFresh, a pioneer in humane and ethically sourced eggs, proudly announces a historic milestone for the U.S. egg industry: The first set of in-ovo sexed chicks has been born and delivered to a NestFresh in Texas. This giant leap in animal welfare is made possible by the adoption of Cheggy , an innovative in-ovo sexing technology. This revolutionary, non-invasive system determines the sex of chicks in brown layer eggs before hatching and will enable NestFresh to introduce the first eggs sourced from in-ovo sexed hens to the U.S. market by June 2025.

Hatched brown layer hens that were in-ovo sex determined by Cheggy technology.

Jasen Urena (left), Vice President of NestFresh Eggs and Jörg Hurlin (right), Managing Director of AAT are pictured with the first in-ovo sex determining machine, Cheggy, in the United States.

Continue Reading

Last week, members from NestFresh, Certified Humane, ASPCA, and Innovate Animal Agriculture came together to witness the first-ever in-ovo sexed eggs processed through the Cheggy system at hatcheries in Wilton, IA, and Bryan, TX , marking a monumental achievement for NestFresh and the entire U.S. egg industry. As the first company in the U.S. to adopt Cheggy technology, NestFresh reaffirms its commitment to humane practices and sustainability.

"This is a transformative moment for the egg industry and animal welfare in the United States," said Jasen Urena , Executive Vice President at NestFresh. "By being the first U.S. egg company to adopt in-ovo sexing technology, we are tackling one of the most difficult ethical issues in egg production and raising the standard for animal welfare-starting before our hens are even born. Our customers can now be even more confident that when they choose NestFresh, they're supporting a brand that continuously looks for ways to increase animal welfare, improve environmental sustainability, and preserve the small family farm way of life."

Developed by German-based Agri-Advanced Technologies (AAT) , Cheggy revolutionizes in-ovo sexing with exceptional accuracy, speed, and efficiency . Capable of sorting up to 25,000 brown layer hatching eggs per hour , it is the fastest system of its kind and features a compact design that integrates seamlessly into existing production lines. Utilizing hyperspectral measurement technology , Cheggy analyzes light spectra to determine chick gender based on feather color-without penetrating the eggshell. This non-invasive process safeguards embryo quality and reduces the need to euthanize male chicks after hatching by up to 97%.

Cheggy's sustainable approach addresses one of the egg industry's most pressing ethical challenges and sets a new benchmark for humane and modern egg production.

"Cheggy is an exciting step forward in NestFresh's long history of improving animal welfare and sustainability," said Mike Sen cer , Executive Vice President at NestFresh. "For over 30 years, our customers have counted on us to do the right thing, and this technology is one more way we're keeping that promise. We're proud to keep raising the bar and finding new ways to care for our hens and produce eggs more responsibly."

The introduction of Cheggy technology to NestFresh operations follows its successful implementation in Europe , where it has become a market leader in brown layer in-ovo sexing. By bringing this solution to the U.S., NestFresh is paving the way for more responsible egg production practices across the industry.

For more information on NestFresh, including current retailers, please visit .

ABOUT NESTFRESH

NestFresh is dedicated to producing the freshest, most humane, and sustainable eggs. Established in 1991 , NestFresh was one of the first companies to offer cage-free eggs and has since grown to exclusively offer Free Range and Pasture Raised eggs. NestFresh eggs come from small family farms committed to animal welfare and environmental sustainability. All NestFresh farms are Certified Humane by Humane Farm Animal Care, ensuring that hens are raised under the highest standards of care, allowing them to live natural lives and express their innate behaviors. NestFresh products are available nationwide at retailers including Harris Teeter, Whole Foods Market, Publix, and H-E-B .

PRESS CONTACT:

Krupa Consulting

(212) 226-2922

[email protected]

/ Hi-Res Imagery + B-Roll

SOURCE NestFresh Eggs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED