Gridgain Earns Key Industry Accolades In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain ® , provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced several awards and accolades that reflect GridGain's continued success in helping enterprises solve their most complex data speed and scale challenges. Throughout 2024, the company and its unified real-time data have garnered industry recognition from industry groups like Great Place to Work and American Business Awards, and publications such as Database Trends and Applications and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

"As our ultra-low latency data platform transforms how enterprises build out their data infrastructures, we are extremely grateful that these respected industry observers continue to recognize our ability to help customers innovate and stay ahead of the competition," said GridGain Chief Marketing Officer, Katherine Rincon. "Whether it's supporting new AI use cases or enhancing their solutions for fraud detection, smart decisioning, operational analytics, and customer 360°, GridGain is enabling customers to process data at unprecedented speed and scale."

2024 Accolades

Great Place to Work – GridGain was CertifiedTM as a Great Place To Work® in the United States, a prestigious award based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at their current company. According to the

certification, 84% of GridGain employees in the U.S. said the company is a great place to work – 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Silicon Valley Business Journal

– GridGain was ranked #25 in the Silicon Valley Business Journal list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in Silicon Valley , based on revenue growth percentage from 2021 to 2023.

2024 American Business Awards

– GridGain received a Silver Stevie Award in the "Company of the Year – Computer Software"

category.

Database Trends and Applications DBTA 100 2024 – GridGain was listed in the DBTA 100 2024: The Companies That Matter Most in Data , "a list of hardware, software, and service providers working to enable their customers' data-driven future."

Database Trends and Applications Trend-Setting Products 2025

– GridGain was included in DBTA's Trend-Setting Products in Data and Information Management for 2025

– a list of breakthrough technologies.

insideBIGDATA

– GridGain received an Honorable Mention in the insideBIGDATA IMPACT 50 List for

Q1 , Q3

and Q4

of 2024. According to insideBIGDATA, the companies included on the list "have proven their relevance by the way they're impacting the enterprise through leading edge products and services." No list was published for Q2.

About GridGain

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain's distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on- premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Citi, Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, train machine learning models for AI, and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit .

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For GridGain

[email protected]

360.597.4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE GridGain

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED