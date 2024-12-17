Global Smart Pills Market To Surpass USD 4.9 Billion By 2032, Driven By Breakthrough Innovations In Diagnostic Healthcare Technologies – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, the Smart Pills growth is driven by advancements in medical technology, increasing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tools, and a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare solutions. Austin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Pills Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, the Smart Pills Market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to achieve a market size of USD 4.9 billion by 2032, growing at an impressive CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2024-2032.” The smart pills market is witnessing rapid growth due to the convergence of technological innovation and increasing healthcare needs. The integration of advanced micro-electronic systems into ingestible devices has enabled precision diagnostics and therapeutic monitoring. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are emphasizing non-invasive methods to enhance patient compliance and reduce procedure-related risks. For instance, a 2023 report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that 70% of gastrointestinal conditions remain underdiagnosed, with diagnostic delays leading to annual healthcare costs exceeding $140 billion. The CDC emphasizes the role of smart pills in mitigating these delays through precise, non-invasive diagnostic capabilities. Moreover, regulatory frameworks such as the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) guidelines on digital therapeutics and the U.S. FDA's approval of digital medicine products are encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced smart pill technologies. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), over 80 digital health products, including ingestible sensors and smart pills, received clearance or approval between 2020 and 2023. This reflects a steady rise in regulatory confidence in these technologies, paving the way for widespread clinical application. Additionally, the FDA's Digital Health Innovation Plan prioritizes frameworks that support the scalability of smart pills​. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has observed a 25% annual increase in clinical trials incorporating smart pill technologies since 2020. Their regulatory frameworks, such as the 2022 guidelines on digital therapeutics, highlight the safety, efficacy, and integration of smart pills in managing chronic conditions like Crohn's disease and colorectal cancer​.

The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that smart healthcare technologies, including smart pills, could reduce global healthcare costs by up to 20% by 2030, equating to savings of approximately $5 trillion annually. This cost reduction is attributed to improved diagnostic precision, reduced hospital admissions, and enhanced patient compliance. The growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are compelling patients to opt for smart pill technologies, as they offer convenience and reliability. A survey conducted in 2023 by the American Medical Association revealed that 65% of gastroenterologists are incorporating smart pills into their diagnostic practices, citing improved patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

Segment Analysis

By application

Capsule endoscopy emerged as the largest segment in 2023, held a 53% revenue share in the smart pills market. Capsule endoscopy has gained traction as a preferred diagnostic method for gastrointestinal disorders due to its minimally invasive nature. The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, including Crohn's disease and colorectal cancer, is propelling the demand for capsule endoscopy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, with over 1.9 million new cases reported in 2023. Smart pills equipped with high-definition cameras and AI-powered data analysis are becoming instrumental in early disease detection and management.

By disease indication

Celiac disease accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Rising awareness about gluten intolerance and an increasing number of patients diagnosed with celiac disease are driving this segment. The National Institute of Health (NIH) reported that the prevalence of celiac disease has doubled over the past two decades, with 1 in 100 people worldwide affected. Smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery and real-time symptom monitoring are proving to be game-changers for managing this chronic condition.

Need any customization research on Smart Pills Market, Enquire Now@

Smart Pills Market Key Segmentation:

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 38% revenue share. Factors such as robust healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, and supportive government policies are fueling market growth. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated over USD 500 million in 2023 for research and development in digital health technologies, further boosting the adoption of smart pills. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population are creating a conducive environment for market expansion.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing market for smart pills, driven by rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives promoting digital health. According to the Asian Development Bank, the region's healthcare spending is expected to increase by 40% by 2025. Countries like China and India are witnessing significant investments in telemedicine and digital healthcare platforms. For example, India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission aims to create a digital health ecosystem, thereby accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions like smart pills.

Recent Developments



In April 2024, Medtronic launched its next-generation smart pill with enhanced AI-driven imaging capabilities, offering superior diagnostic precision for gastrointestinal disorders. The device features extended battery life and improved data integration with healthcare management systems. In 2023, AnX Robotica Corp. introduced the NaviCam Small Bowel System in the U.S., featuring aspherical lens technology to enhance visual accuracy and support small bowel disease diagnosis.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Smart Pills Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Access Complete Report Details of Smart Pills Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

