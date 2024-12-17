Ariston Middle East: A Year Of Innovation, Sustainability, And Growth

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – December 2024 – As the year draws to a close, Ariston Middle East proudly celebrates an extraordinary 2024, a year defined by impactful innovations, strategic initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Ariston has further solidified its leadership in delivering energy-efficient solutions to the region, earning the trust and admiration of professionals and consumers alike.











Saudi Arabia product portfolio expansion

Early in the year, Ariston unveiled the revolutionary Blu R series, a state-of-the-art line of water heating solutions designed to set new standards in terms of performance and reliability in Saudi Arabia addressing high-level real estate projects on the market. This product has been a success in the UAE already, pivotal in seizing the region's growing demand for a cost-effective Ariston solution that doesn't compromise on quality.





Enhanced Loyalty Program for UAE

Ariston has strengthened its commitment to professional installers, plumbers and technicians by making its popular MyAriston Loyalty Program accessible on a user-friendly web and mobile application so that it is now more rewarding than ever. The upgraded program streamlines earning and redeeming rewards while offering exclusive benefits to MEP industry workers at all levels, even those who access the net mainly on their mobile phones. By empowering its network with these enhancements, Ariston fosters a loyal community and ensures its vision of sustainable growth resonates across its entire value chain.

Environmental Initiatives

Ariston Middle East started out on a partnership with Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) which has been a cornerstone of environmental stewardship efforts in the UAE. Ariston has actively contributed to regional environmental goals by implementing technological advances in water heating. Ariston branded systems have leveraged solar energy and innovative heat pump technology to generate cost and energy savings across residential communities, hotels, and public infrastructure in the country.At a global level, the Ariston Group has been recognized with Ecovadis Silver Medal, an award recognized to TOP 15% companies which fit sustainable business criteria.

Projects Throughout the Year

A wide range of Ariston water heaters were installed in projects across the country during the year.

Following the cue on sustainable solutions, Dubai British School campuses in Arabian Ranches and Al Wasl were equipped with products integrating solar energy-powered systems and commercial heat pumps. At Elite Downtown Residence, a residential heat pump water heater was refitted. The Vida Hotel in Al Jada by Arada, along with Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah, utilized commercial gas boilers for their swimming pools whereas other projects adopted advanced electrical solutions such as the PRO1 R and BLU R.

Prominent installations were at Al Masaar Development by Arada and the apartments at Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah. Other noteworthy projects included the Rotana Hotel, various Binghatti Buildings in JVC, and developments within Sustainable City Abu Dhabi and Yas Island.

“As we bid farewell to an exceptional year, we express our deepest gratitude to our partners, customers, and employees, whose support has been instrumental in achieving our milestones,” said“In 2025, we are eager to build on this momentum by introducing even more sustainable solutions, expanding our portfolio, and strengthening our partnerships to continue making a meaningful impact on the region's journey toward sustainability.”

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable thermal comfort that offers a unique, extensive range of solutions for climate comfort, water heating and air handling, as well as components and burners. Listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021, in 2023 the group reported almost 3.1-billion-euro revenues, with over 10,000 employees, direct presence in 40 countries in 5 continents, 29 production sites and 29 research and development centers. The group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through the development of renewable and high efficiency solutions, such as heat pumps, water heating heat pumps, hybrids, domestic ventilation, air handling and solar thermal systems. The group also stands out for its continuous investment in technological innovation, digitalization, and advanced connectivity systems. The group operates under global strategic brands Ariston, Elco and Wolf, and brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, Atag, Brink, Chromagen, Racold, as well as Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and burners business.