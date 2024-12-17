Cardinal Local Schools Adopts Zeroeyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ohio District Embraces Proactive Security to Protect Students and Staff from Gun-Related Threats

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection analytics that holds the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been adopted by Cardinal Local in Middlefield, Ohio to protect its students, faculty, and staff from gun-related threats.

Gun-related violence remains a significant and growing problem in the United States, affecting communities across the country. According to the ZeroEyes Gun Violence Research Center, 42% of Ohio shootings analyzed took place in K-12 institutions.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community," said Jack Cunningham, superintendent of Cardinal Local Schools. "With the addition of a full-time Resource Officer and security measures like locked doors, visitor sign-ins, door barricade devices, and metal detectors, we are trying to take advantage of as many steps as possible to enhance our security efforts. ZeroEyes' AI gun detection is a crucial part of this multi-layered security plan and provides extra reassurance that we can respond swiftly to potential gun threats."

Cardinal Local Schools is a rural public district serving approximately

750 K-12 students in Geauga and Trumbull counties. Students can take college preparatory classes, fine arts classes, and college credit plus courses. Through partnerships with local factories, Cardinal Local Schools provides an engineering and manufacturing pathway for students pursuing college or workforce opportunities. The district is recognized for successfully implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) district-wide, highlighting its commitment to a safe and supportive learning environment.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence - including visual description, gun type, and last known location - to local law enforcement and university security as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"By integrating our AI gun detection system, Cardinal is setting a new standard for school safety," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Our goal is to provide peace of mind and ensure that any potential gun threats are identified and addressed before first shots are fired, helping to create a safer learning environment for everyone."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos - ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at

