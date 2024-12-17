Sustainable Fabrics Market On The Rise Driven By Eco-Conscious Consumer Demand - Projected To Reach USD 27.8 Billion By 2029

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Fabrics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sustainable Fabrics Market was valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.10%.

The need to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has led to increased pressure on regions to transition towards low-carbon economies and business models. The textile industry, encompassing the R&D, design and development, production and distribution of fibers, yarns, fabrics and clothing, is a major contributor to global GHG emissions. Sustainable fabrics are the building blocks of the textile industry, and they continuing to attract attention as the main area to reduce the sector's overall environmental footprint.

The global fashion sector accounts for high levels of GHG emissions, textile waste, ecological degradation and air and water pollution. Sustainable fabrics address environmental concerns and align with rising consumer preference for eco-conscious products. Companies incorporating these fabrics into their finished products are not just meeting regulatory standards but are meeting the market demand for environmentally conscious consumer choices.



Report Scope

This report provides a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global market for sustainable fabrics. The study uses 2023 as the base year and forecasts are provided for revenue from 2024 to 2029. The report analyzes the market by material, application and region. Materials consist of plant-based, recycled and others. Major applications include clothing, accessories, home furnishings, and others.

The report includes:



Analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by material type, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, innovations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

A look at the emerging trends and technologies in sustainable fabrics, and a review of granted and published patents

A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the market leaders:



Ananas Anam



Grasim Industries



Hzcork



Kaihara Denim



Manteco



Proeco Organics



TDV Industries



Teijin



Textil Santanderina Vivify Textiles

