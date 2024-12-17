Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Expected To Reach $116.96 Billion By 2034 With A CAGR Of 26.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Programmatic Advertising Market

The surge in digital advertising due to the global expansion of the internet has led to increased demand for programmatic advertising platforms.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our detailed report on programmatic advertising platforms covers all the major aspects, such as market size, share, trends, developments, and competitive landscape, to offer an in-depth market analysis.The programmatic advertising platform market size was valued at USD 10.87 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to grow to USD 116.96 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 26.8% from 2025 to 2034.What Is Programmatic Advertising Platform?A programmatic advertising platform is software that uses automation and algorithms for media buying. The platform enables digital publishers to buy and sell ad spaces automatically. With programmatic advertising platforms, publishers can segment audience data and identify the most efficient ad placements. Also, these platforms can assist with running auctions, getting real-time insights, and ensuring efficienct use of budgets.Programmatic advertising platforms take several forms, including demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), and data management platforms (DMPs). DSPs are used by marketers, whereas SSPs are meant for publishers. DMPs, on the other hand, can be used by both publishers and marketers. With the rising significance of data analytics in marketing strategies, the programmatic advertising platform market demand is projected to rise.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01What Are Key Report Highlights?.The market for programmatic advertising platforms is projected to reach USD 116.96 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.8% from 2025 to 2034..The ability of programmatic advertising platforms to target specific audiences and drive engagement is compelling enterprises to adopt these solutions..The market segmentation is primarily based on deployment model, pricing model, platform type, ad format type, end use, and region..The programmatic advertising platform market report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Who Are Market Key Players?The top market participants are focusing on R&D and strategic developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to improve their market reach.A few of the programmatic advertising platform market key players are:.Adobe Inc..com, Inc..Criteo.Google LLC.Magnite Inc..PubMatic.Rocket Fuel Inc..ROKU, INC.Netflix.The Trade Desk, Inc..Yahoo Inc.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01What Are Market Drivers and Opportunities?.Growing Adoption by SMEs: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting programmatic advertising platforms, owing to their various benefits such as affordability, scalability, and targeted approach. This growing adoption is contributing to the programmatic advertising platform market expansion..Rising Social Media Usage: Social media is a major channel for digital advertising owing to the presence of an extensive user base and advanced targeting functionalities. Programmatic advertising platforms enhance this by enabling advertisers to place targeted ads on these platforms..Increasing Usage of Analytics: Advertisers are increasingly using data analytics to improve their market campaigns and increase their return on investment. This shift is projected to drive the programmatic advertising platform market development in the upcoming years.Which Region Leads Market Demand?.North America: North America accounted for a significant market revenue share in 2024, owing to its highly developed digital ecosystem and advanced technological infrastructure. Besides, the substantial surge in internet adoption has led to increased demand for programmatic advertising platforms in the region..Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific programmatic advertising platform market is poised to witness the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The rising middle class in major economies across the Asia Pacific is driving a surge in consumer spending on digital services and products. The booming e-commerce sector has further led to an increase in the demand for programmatic advertising solutions.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Deployment Model Outlook:.Cloud-based.On-premisesBy Pricing Model Outlook:.CPM (Cost Per Mile).CPC (Cost Per Click).CPV (Cost Per View).OthersBy Platform Type Outlook:.Demand-Side Platform (DSP).Supply-Side Platform (SSP).Ad ExchangeBy Ad Format Outlook:.Display Advertising.Video Advertising.Mobile Advertising.Native AdvertisingBy End Use Outlook:.Advertisers & Publishers.Media Buyers.Data Management Platform (DMP).OthersBy Regional Outlook:.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaBrowse PMR's Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global programmatic advertising platform industry is expected to reach USD 116.96 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Air Starter Market:Rotary and RF Joints Market:Material Informatics Market:3D Reconstruction Software Market:Float Glass Machinery Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 