Winter Travel Alert At Dubai Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to welcome a surge in travellers this winter holiday season, with over 5.2 million guests expected between December 13 and 31.

The daily average is projected at 274,000 passengers, with Friday, December 20, anticipated to be the busiest day of the period, hosting nearly 296,000 guests. The weekend from December 20 to 22 will also see peak activity, with an estimated 880,000 guests passing through.

Of the projected traffic, 1.7 million will arrive in Dubai, and 1.5 million will depart, underscoring Dubai's rising position as a premier destination for international travellers.

DXB's preparations for the winter rush reinforce its standing as the world's busiest international airport, ensuring a smooth journey for all travellers.

