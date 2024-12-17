Ashghal Announces Multiple Road Closures Across Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced road closures in multiple locations starting today, December 17, 2024.

Al Waab Intersection

Ashghal announced a temporary closure on the Al Waab Intersection starting tonight, December 17, at 10PM. The closure on this road will be imposed until Sunday, December 22, at 6AM to accommodate repairs and maintenance of the TSE Pipeline.

Authorities encourage road users coming from Salwa road towards Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor to use free right lane going towards Nasser Bin Saleem Al Suwaidi Intersection and reroute to nearby adjacent streets.

Meanwhile, road users coming from the Nasser Bin Saleem Al Suwaidi Intersection who are taking a left and U-turn at the Al Waab intersection towards Salwa road to use Al Waab Street towards MehairjaIntersection and reroute to nearby adjacent streets to reach their destinations.

Sabah Al Ahmed Corridor

A traffic closure is imposed on Sabah Al Ahmed Corridor for the service lane exiting towards the Al Rayyan Palace Intersection. This will take effect from midnight on Thursday, December 19, until 10PM on December 29, to carry out maintenance and repaving work. Road users can use nearby alternative roads to reach their destinations.

Muaither Club Intersection

The Muaither Club Intersection will be temporarily closed in all four directions to complete surface water drainage works. The closure will be effective on Friday, December 20, from 2AM to 10AM.

Road users are advised to turn right and use the next intersection or roundabout to make a U-tun and reach their destinations.

Bani Hajer Interchange on Khalifa Boulevard

An eight-hour closure is imposed on the Bani Hajer Interchange on Khalifa Boulevard for traffic coming from Khalifa Boulevard towards Al Shahama Street. The closure will be effective on Friday, December 20, from 2AM to 10AM to implement maintenance works.

Road users heading from Khalifa Boulevard towards Bani Hajer via Al Shahama Street are advised to use the bridge leading to New Al Rayyan Street, make a U-turn at Al Shafi Intersection, and then use the Bani Hajer Interchange underpass to reach their destinations.