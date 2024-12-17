2025 Toyota bZ4X BEV Electrifies with Lower Price and New Nightshade Edition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price* (MSRP) reduction for 2025 bZ4X: $6,000 lower MSRP for XLE grade and $5,380 lower MSRP for Limited grade

bZ4X adds a bold Nightshade edition to the lineup with standard All Wheel Drive, available in single- or two-tone exterior colors

Standard bZ4X Nightshade features include black 20-inch wheels, black exterior accents, and red stitching on seats and steering wheel

Limited grade adds standard Traffic Jam Assist capability, Lane Change Assist, Front Cross-Traffic Alert for 2025

Dual voltage charging cable standard on all grades for Level One and Level Two charging One year of complimentary charging through EVgo's nationwide charging network included with new lease or purchase

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For drivers thinking about going all electric, the Toyota bZ4X just made the choice even easier. Leading the charge is a lower starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)*, with a reduction of up-to $6,000. The 2025 bZ4X also adds bold style to its lineup with a new Nightshade edition, making it the first-ever Toyota Nightshade BEV. It also adds more standard driver assistance technology on the Limited grade including Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross Traffic Alert.

With a smooth, quiet ride, and an EPA estimated range rating of up to 252 miles on FWD models, the bZ4X is a great value for drivers that want a BEV from a trusted brand. For 2025, that value starts at an MSRP of $37,070 on the XLE FWD grade, a reduction of nearly 14-percent. The XLE AWD grade's MSRP starts at $39,150. The feature packed Limited grades also see an MSRP reduction, with models starting at $41,800 (FWD), a price reduction of $5,380. The 2025 bZ4X is expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships nationwide in early 2025.

The bZ4X Nightshade amps up the futuristic style with available two-tone Wind Chill Pearl or Heavy Metal and black roof color combos. Drivers can also go electric stealth with an all-black exterior. Built on the XLE grade, the bZ4X Nightshade rides on black-finished 20-inch multi spoke alloy wheels and features grade-unique exterior details like black badges, black door handles, and a black split rear spoiler. On the inside its SofTex® and fabric-trimmed seats and leather-trimmed steering wheel sport red stitching for amped up style.

to see the bold series of Toyota Nightshade models.

In keeping with its high-tech mantra, the bZ4X Limited grade receives three additional driver assistance features for 2025 – Traffic Jam Assist** (TJA) capability, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross-Traffic Alert (FCTA). With an active Drive Connect** trial or subscription, Traffic Jam Assist helps navigate the ebb and flow of stop-and-go traffic by providing hands-free control of the vehicle steering, braking and acceleration at speeds under 25 MPH on controlled access freeways, when Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is on. Lane Change Assist is a function that is also linked to LTA and is designed to provide assistance in performing lane changes through steering wheel operations. Front Cross-Traffic Alert is designed to detect the approach of crossing vehicles when the bZ4X enters an intersection at a low speed and notifies the driver via an audible alert and a visual alert on both the Multi-Information Display (MID) and the Head-Up Display (HUD).

*Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes Dealer Processing and Handling fee (DPH)

to view the latest information.

**4G Network dependent. Subscription required after trial period.

Charged Up

The bZ4X is a right-sized BEV that has an EPA-estimated range rating of 252 miles on the XLE FWD model and 228 miles on the XLE AWD equipped models. The Limited grade has an EPA-estimated range rating of up to 236 miles on the FWD model; the Limited and Nightshade AWD models have an EPA-estimated range of up to 222 miles.

The bZ4X is also designed to give drivers an approximation of its charge status while also optimizing battery conditions while charging. Via its fully digital Multi-Information Display (MID), the bZ4X displays State of Charge percentage, the estimated vehicle range, and the estimated time to complete charging. The bZ4X also has a battery thermal management system, which includes a water-to-water heat exchanger and heating adjustment valve to increase battery temperature, to optimize DC charging speeds in cold weather. The following systems and equipment are designed to reduce energy consumption, especially power used for heating in cold climates:



Heat pump system for both heating and air-conditioning

Available Front-seat and steering wheel heaters Available Front-seat radiant foot-and-leg heater

When it comes to powering up the bZ4X, there are plenty of options for both home and public charging. All bZ4X models come with a dual voltage charging cable, capable of Level One and Level Two AC charging. It is equipped with a J1772/CCS1 (Combined Charging System) connector, which allows for Level Three DC fast charging. Under ideal conditions, with a 240V Level Two charging source, the bZ4X can charge from low battery light to full in about 9.5 hours, which can provide approximately 20 miles of range per hour of charge.

For added convenience, customers who purchase or lease a new 2025 Toyota bZ4X receive one year of complimentary charging at EVgo public charging stations nationwide. Customers can use the Toyota App on their mobile device to sign up for this offer, locate EVgo stations and initiate complimentary charging for their new bZ4X.

As an additional Level Two home charging option, new bZ4X owners can also include a home charging system into the cost of their new vehicle purchase or lease, as they will have the option to purchase a ChargePoint® Home Flex Level Two charger from participating Toyota dealerships or directly from ChargePoint online. The ChargePoint Home Flex charger is ENERGY STAR® certified and Wi-Fi enabled, can be installed indoors or out, and comes with a 23-foot charging cable to support different parking configurations. Customers can also use Qmerit as a resource to locate a certified EV charger installer.

Unique Design with a Familiar SUV-Feel

The 2025 Toyota bZ4X is available in XLE, Limited, and Nightshade grades. The XLE and Limited models come in a choice of Front- or All-Wheel Drive, with the Nightshade grade coming in AWD only. The bZ4X's smartly styled SUV package has seating for up to five, ample rear cargo space, and available SofTex®-trimmed seating.

The bZ4X engineering team looked to challenge conventions with its design. It balances unique, futuristic style while offering a familiar SUV package. Based on the design theme "hi-tech and emotional," bZ4X is fit for a multifaceted lifestyle – offering originality that stands out in an urban cityscape coupled with available AWD for all-weather capability and confident on-road driving dynamics.

In terms of size, the bZ4X sits squarely in the middle of the small SUV segment. It is 3.7 inches longer than the RAV4, at 184.6 inches, with a 6.3-inch longer wheelbase at 112.2 inches. It is 2.0 inches lower than RAV4 at 65.0 inches high, and 0.2 inches wider, at 73.2 inches. bZ4X offers a comfortable 42.1 inches of legroom for the front seat and 35.3 inches for passengers in the rear seat. Cargo volume is 27.7 cubic feet behind the second row.



The 2025 bZ4X offers a variety of exterior color options, including single and two-tone paint treatments. Black is a standard color and Heavy Metal, Supersonic Red, Elemental Silver Metallic, and Wind Chill Pearl are all extra-cost colors. On the Nightshade grade, standard colors include Black, Heavy Metal with a black roof, or Wind Chill Pearl with a black roof. The Limited grade offers all standard colors plus Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal, or Wind Chill Pearl with black roof two-tone combinations.

The bZ4X cockpit embodies a new generation of mobility with a design that helps the driver keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Thanks to the BEV-dedicated platform, the engineering team achieved an extra wide interior cabin that results in a spacious, quiet and relaxing space for driver and passengers alike. The cabin allows for ample legroom for both front and rear seats as well as copious side-to-side space in the rear – further contributing to a feeling of home-like comfort.

With the roominess one would expect from an SUV, the placement of surrounding elements is also engineered with purpose. Acoustic glass and wind-noise reduction features provide a quiet refuge in the cabin from the world outside. The standard fixed panoramic roof provides a feeling of openness to bring the outside environment into the vehicle when needed, and a power sunshade to keep it out when not needed. Premium details continue throughout too, like piano-black elements on the center console and soft-touch material on the dash.

The hub of the cockpit is positioned around a shared center console that functions like a table with storage for a smartphone with available wireless charging coupled with a transparent lid. The accessible USB ports (A and C) offer power and connection points in convenient locations. The door handles are a specialized shape designed to be more ergonomic, making them easier to grip.

Electrified Powertrain, Electrifying Performance

The bZ4X offers the capable performance you'd expect from an SUV coupled with the smooth, fun driving performance inherent in an all-electric vehicle. Due largely in part to the maximum torque available at the first RPM. No torque ramp-up, no power bands – just throw-you-back-in-your-seat responsiveness.

Offered in both Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD), the all-electric bZ4X produces 201HP for FWD models and 214HP for AWD models. Thanks to the instantaneous torque of all-electric drivetrain, the bZ4X has an estimated 0-60 acceleration time of 7.1 seconds for FWD and 6.5 seconds for AWD.

The bZ4X's impressive driving performance is due in part to the BEV-dedicated e-TNGA platform. Through this architecture, bZ4X achieves a low center of gravity and greater rigidity thanks to the high-capacity Lithium-Ion battery pack placed flat under the floor. The engineering team aimed to achieve the utility typically offered in small SUVs, along with smooth and powerful driving performance one would expect from an electric vehicle.

The bZ4X's handling prowess is also due in part to the battery cross-framing structure, which adds to overall vehicle rigidity. The use of a lightweight body structure with sections of high tensile steel reinforced frame components around the battery pack coupled with a dynamic suspension contribute to the agile responsiveness of bZ4X. An intelligent throttle feature provides a smoother feel when accelerating and decelerating and Vehicle Stability Control provides impressive control on slippery roads. When driving in the Regenerative Braking with Boost Mode and you're not on the accelerator, additional regenerative braking is applied to recapture even more lost energy and help slow you down with less reliance on the brake pedal.

Available All-Wheel Drive with X-MODE®

The bZ4X also offers surprisingly impressive driving performance with the X-MODE system on bZ4X AWD-equipped models. This system is intended for a capable-yet-comfortable driving experience suited for everyday driving and off-pavement exploration. Coupled with Multi-terrain Select, the AWD system with X-MODE can be used in two modes (Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud) to tackle slippery or uneven surfaces. In both modes, the system applies the brakes on spinning wheels to produce a limited-slip differential (LSD) effect for additional traction.

Engage Snow/Dirt Mode with X-MODE to enhance vehicle stability and improve traction on bumpy or unpaved roads or certain snow-covered surfaces. Deep Snow/Mud Mode helps to tackle softer road surfaces covered by heavy snow, providing more vehicle stability by allowing the tires to slip in a way that clears away snow or mud. And in downhill situations that require the driver to apply heavy braking, Downhill Assist Control helps maintain a constant speed to allow the driver to concentrate on steering. Another ingenious feature of the AWD system with X-MODE is Grip-Control, a low-speed system that leverages motor drive power modulation to achieve capable off-road performance. This feature was developed as an added function to determine road surface characteristics and maintain a constant speed to prevent slipping on rough roads.

Grade by Grade

Every bZ4X grades comes with well-appointed set of standard features like:

XLE



Choice of FWD or AWD

X-MODE with Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud, and Grip Control modes (AWD only)

18-in. multi-spoke black/silver alloy wheels with plastic covers

Digital speedometer and charging status, 7-in. top-mount TFT LCD Multi-Information Display (MID)

Fabric/SofTex®-trimmed seats with 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat and 6-way adjustable front passenger seat

60/40 split, reclining fold-flat rear seat

Covered Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging with charge indicator light

Four USB-C charge ports one USB-A media port

12.3-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia with six speakers

Regenerative braking with Boost and Eco drive modes

Bi-LED projector low- and high-beam headlights with LED accent lights

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and LED taillights and stop lights

Panoramic fixed-glass roof with power sunshade

Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers with de-icer function

Height-adjustable power liftgate with jam protection Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Nightshade

(Adds or replaces features on XLE)



20-inch black multi-spoke alloy wheels

Two-Tone Paint (Heavy Metal & Wind Chill Pearl)

Black Fabric/SofTex®-trimmed seats with red stitching

Heated Leather-trimmed steering wheel with red stitching

Black split-roof rear spoiler

Black badging Black door handles

Limited

(Adds or replaces features on XLE)



20-inch black multi-spoke alloy wheels

Multi-LED headlights

Chrome window trim

Height-adjustable foot activated power liftgate with jam protection

SofTex®-trimmed seats – 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support – 6-way adjustable front passenger seat

Heated and ventilated front seating

Heated leather-trimmed manual tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel Digital key capability

Options and Packages



XLE Weather Package - includes heated leather-trimmed steering wheel, and heated front seats

Limited Weather Package - includes heated rear seats, and front radiant foot-and-leg warmer

There are also two available options on the Limited grade:



9-speaker JBL® Premium Audio including subwoofer and amplifier



Split roof rear spoiler Two-tone paint

Intuitive Connected Tech

The interior styling of bZ4X exudes comfort, with premium finishes, designed to make everything easily accessible, from the USB ports to the Toyota Audio Multimedia system. All grades come standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen that runs the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The bZ4X also comes with a host of Toyota Connected Services** trials.

A Drive Connect** 3-year trial gives access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awakens the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system also allows for dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility. With further connectivity, the bZ4X has an available Wi-Fi Connect trial (30 days or up to 3GB) that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the bZ4X into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control. For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the bZ4X has an available JBL® Premium Audio system with 9 speakers, including an 8-channel 800-watt amplifier and 9-inch subwoofer.

The bZ4X also comes with up to 10-year Safety Connect** and Service Connect** trials. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. Service Connect gives drivers the capability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders.

With the Toyota App, users can stay connected to their bZ4X with the Remote Connect** service, included as a 3-year trial. With Remote Connect, users can activate headlights, a horn alert, buzzer and unlock the rear hatch. The remote climate features include the ability for in-cabin temperature controls, including remote activation of the available seat heaters/ventilators, steering wheel heater, defroster, and the ability to schedule a timer to activate in a daily routine.

With the bZ4X Limited grade, drivers also have access to the available Toyota Digital Key**, a feature of the Remote Connect service. Owners can now share vehicle access with ease. Making it simple to lock, unlock and start the vehicle all through the Toyota App.

Remote Charging capabilities are also included with Remote Connect trial or subscription on the bZ4X, which includes the ability to check charging status, start/stop charging with a vehicle that is already plugged in and even edit charging schedules, allowing for enhanced controls of the bZ4X's charging. The Toyota App also provides an easy-to-use map to find charging station locations near you or along your route.

Active Safety & Driver Assist Technology

The bZ4X features Toyota Safety Sense 3.0TM (TSS 3.0), Toyota's latest suite of active safety and driver assistance features. The goal of TSS is to help prevent or mitigate accidents and ease the burden on drivers. This system uses a combination of millimeter wave radar and monocular camera to monitor various driving conditions. Please note that Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 systems are not a substitute for safe and attentive driving, you can find an online version of the Owner's Manual here

for instructions and limitations. This standard suite of features includes:



Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) : Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If a driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) : Intended for highway use, DRCC is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 MPH and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA): When white/yellow lane markings or certain road-edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 MPH, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA): When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are detected, LTA uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane. While LTA is activated, the Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS) is designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation. If the EDSS determines the driver is not attentive and the driver does not respond to prompts to resume control of the vehicle, it can bring the vehicle to a stop under certain conditions.

Automatic High Beams (AHB): Designed to help drivers see more clearly at night. At speeds above 21 MPH, the AHB system is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly.

Road Sign Assist (RSA): Using an intelligent camera, RSA is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display. Proactive Driving Assist (PDA): When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, PDA provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist.

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is also standard on all grades. The BSM system uses rear side radar sensors installed on the inner side of the rear bumper on the left and right side to assist the driver in confirming safety when changing lanes. The RCTA function uses the same sensors installed behind the rear bumper. This function is intended to assist the driver in checking areas that are not easily visible when backing up.

Safe Exit Alert is also standard on bZ4X. This system is designed to detect vehicles or cyclists approaching from the rear and judges if there is a possibility of a collision with an opened door or passengers who are exiting. Safe Exit Alert will illuminate an indicator in the outer mirror and provide an audibly alert to notify vehicle occupants.

The bZ4X is also equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System, standard. This system includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop Technology® (SST).

As previously mentioned, the bZ4X Limited grade adds driver assistance features for the 2025 model year that include Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross-Traffic Alert, standard. The Limited grade also includes a standard Panoramic View Monitor with Perimeter Scan including 360-degree Overhead View in low-speed drive and reverse, and Curb View.

In terms of battery safety, Toyota uses many measures to help protect cell integrity, thanks to the design and a multiple monitoring system intended to protect the vehicle's battery system. This includes:



Redundant monitoring of battery voltage, current and temperature designed to detect signs of abnormal heating to maintain optimal battery temperature and help prevent cell damage

Utilization of a high-resistance coolant circulation system is designed to help prevent fire from short circuits even in high battery load conditions due to repeatedly switching between high-speed driving and rapid charging Integration of the high-capacity battery pack within the floor of the body frame structure is designed with protection in mind

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The Electric Vehicle Driving Components, including the traction battery, are covered for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty.

Toyota bZ4X also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and three years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

About Toyota



Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.



Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.



For more information about Toyota, visit .



MEDIA CONTACT

Paul

Hogard

[email protected]

469-429-4524

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

