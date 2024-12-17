Indonesia's KPK conducts raid on Bank Indonesia HQ over misuse of funds

(MENAFN) Indonesia's anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), conducted a raid on the headquarters of Bank Indonesia on Monday evening as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of social responsibility funds intended for community development projects. A spokesperson for the KPK, Tessa Mahardhika, confirmed the search on Tuesday, stating, "Yes, the KPK investigative team conducted a search at Bank Indonesia’s office last night," according to the Jakarta Globe.



The investigation, which began in September, centers on allegations that funds earmarked for community initiatives—such as housing, infrastructure, and religious buildings—were misappropriated for personal gain. KPK Director of Investigations Asep Guntur emphasized that the agency's primary focus is to ensure that public funds are used appropriately for their intended purposes, aiming to safeguard the interests of the community and prevent corruption.



The scope of the investigation has reportedly expanded to include the Financial Services Authority, another key regulatory body in Indonesia. This broader inquiry suggests that the misuse of funds could involve multiple sectors, underlining the seriousness of the KPK’s efforts to address corruption at various levels of government and financial institutions. The raid at Bank Indonesia, a vital institution in the country's financial system, signals the KPK's commitment to investigating corruption wherever it may occur, reinforcing its ongoing campaign for transparency and accountability in public service.

MENAFN17122024000045015839ID1109001624