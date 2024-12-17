Argentina’s Milei demands worldwide right-wing association

(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei has called for the formation of a global right-wing alliance to challenge leftist and centrist ideologies, which he believes are transforming the world into "hell." Speaking at an annual festival in Rome organized by Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy party, Milei criticized the liberal left as a "cult of power" and claimed that adherence to liberal policies has led Argentina to decades of failure. He also expressed opposition to what he called the "extreme center," which he views as complicit with socialism.



Milei argued that the right must unite to combat these forces, emphasizing that "the only way to fight organized evil is with organized good." He called for international cooperation among nationalists to address the "epochal changes" shaking the global system and warned that unity, like a Roman legion, would be essential to overcoming the opposition. Milei and Meloni, who have been working to strengthen ties between their nations, also saw Milei and his sister granted Italian citizenship during the event.

