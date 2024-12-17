Ukraine Downs 20 Russian Drones, 10 Fail To Hit Targets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the late hours of Monday, Russia has launched 31 one-way attack drones of the Shahed and other types from Bryansk and Orel regions.

That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

The attack is being repelled by Ukraine's aviation, air defense troops, electronic warfare units, mobile units of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

“As of 12:00, 20 Shahed UAVs and drones of other types have been confirmed as downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions,” the report says.

Due to the active countermeasures (e-warfare), 10 enemy drones failed to hit their targets and disappeared from radar.

Another drone currently remains in Ukrainian airspace, the Air Force has warned.

No reports have been confirmed on casualties or destruction on the ground.