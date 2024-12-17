Russian Drone Debris Falls In Four Districts In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from downed Russian drones fell across the Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv during a morning attack.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The attack caused minor damage in several districts. In the Solomianskyi district, a passenger car was damaged. In the Pecherskyi district, drone fragments broke a window in a residential building, while in the Dniprovskyi district, window glazing in another residential building was damaged.

Later, the military administration clarified that debris had also fallen in the courtyard of a residential building in the Holosiivskyi district.

No casualties were reported.

An air alert was declared in Kyiv and across multiple regions of Ukraine in response to the threat posed by Russian strike drones.

Illustrative photo