عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Debris Falls In Four Districts In Kyiv

Russian Drone Debris Falls In Four Districts In Kyiv


12/17/2024 5:10:48 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from downed Russian drones fell across the Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv during a morning attack.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The attack caused minor damage in several districts. In the Solomianskyi district, a passenger car was damaged. In the Pecherskyi district, drone fragments broke a window in a residential building, while in the Dniprovskyi district, window glazing in another residential building was damaged.

Later, the military administration clarified that debris had also fallen in the courtyard of a residential building in the Holosiivskyi district.

No casualties were reported.

An air alert was declared in Kyiv and across multiple regions of Ukraine in response to the threat posed by Russian strike drones.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN17122024000193011044ID1109001296


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search