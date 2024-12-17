Lawyer: S. Korea Pres. Denies Allegations Over Martial Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- A lawyer of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's said Tuesday that the president believes he was innocent of the crime of insurrection and intends to fight the allegations in court against him for declaring martial law on December third, public broadcaster KBS reported.

Seok Dong-hyun, a lawyer for Yoon, also said that Yoon would form two separate teams, one to look into the treason allegations and one to handle his impeachment trial.

On the prosecution's request for Yoon to appear for questioning on Saturday, Suk said the president would reveal his position within a few days, after he reviews the request and makes an assessment.

On Monday, the prosecution's special investigation team looking into Yoon's short-lived martial law move summoned him for the second time to appear for questioning, but Yoon's side declined to appear.

The National Assembly on Saturday voted to impeach Yoon for his failed martial law attempt. The parliamentary decision suspended Yoon's executive authorities, leaving the fate of his presidency to the Constitutional Court. (end)

mk













MENAFN17122024000071011013ID1109001274