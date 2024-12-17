DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Wins Seven-Star Award For Outstanding Contributions In Food Safety & Public Health For The Fourth Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405), the exclusive master franchisee for Domino's Pizza in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, received recognition from the prestigious 2024 "Annual Seven-Star Awards for Outstanding Contributions in Food Safety & Public Health" (the Seven-Star Awards) for the fourth year. This honor stands as a testament to DPC Dash's unwavering commitment to food safety, quality, and excellent service.

The Seven-Star Awards are one of the most influential awards in the Chinese food industry. Amid global supply chain challenges and changing consumer demands, this year's Seven Star Awards, themed "Quality Shapes the Future, Creating Sustainable Food Trends Together," advocate for companies to uphold rigorous food safety and health standards. The awards emphasizes achieving sustainable development through technological innovation, management optimization, high-quality promotions and excellent operations. Since first awarded in 2011, the Seven-Star Awards have evolved from initially promoting food safety to encompassing food health innovation, and in recent years, they have focused on green and sustainable development. The Seven-Star Awards have always kept up with the times, and remained devoted to advancing the food industry through multifaceted strategic improvements. This year, a total of 41 outstanding companies in food manufacturing, retail, and catering industries were recognized and honored.

Focused on the China market, DPC Dash has established a comprehensive supply chain management system from farm to table with unified standards, thus ensuring the provision of high-quality, delicious food to consumers. For example, DPC Dash's pizza dough is uniformly processed and refrigerated in central kitchens, then transported via specialized logistics to restaurant cold storage. Employees hand-toss the pizza dough on-site, add high-quality ingredients of various flavors, and bake it at high temperatures before serving it to consumers. Every step is strictly executed in accordance with laws, regulations, and operational standards. DPC Dash has developed sustainable food safety training procedures for

all staff, both online and offline. The Company also hires third-party companies to conduct food safety evaluations (FSE) of its operations.

Notably, DPC Dash actively collaborates with industry associations and government departments to jointly promote food safety in the catering industry. During the recent Food Nutrition and Catering Conference held in Beijing, the China Food and Drug Enterprises Quality and Safety Promotion Association (FDSA)

established the Food Nutrition and Catering Branch. DPC Dash, as the conference's inaugural chair company, shared its farm-to-table management philosophy. By exchanging best practices in food safety and health, the Company promoted the joint advancement of the industry's sustainable development.



Aileen Wang, Chief Executive Officer of DPC Dash, commented on food safety, "As a market leader in the catering industry, food safety, quality, and service are always our top priority. DPC Dash is committed to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, by the integration of the catering industry with the concept of food nutrition, providing consumers with a healthy and richer dining experience that offers more choices."

About DPC Dash Ltd.

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the

China

mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of

China

and the Macau Special Administrative Region of

China. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,000 stores in 33 cities in

China

as of

November 15, 2024.

