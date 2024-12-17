UNS Farms Expands Its Edible Flowers Range Offering Elevated Culinary Experiences and Health Benefits

(MENAFN- Pulse 360 PR and Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE : As the global demand for fresh and nutritious foods continues to rise, edible flowers have rapidly emerged as a sought-after ingredient in culinary trends, prized for their bold flavors, vibrant colors, and impressive health benefits. In response to this growing demand, UNS Vertical Farms, a division of Speedex Group and a leader in vertical farming since 2018, is proud to announce the expansion of its edible flower range with the launch of the new UNS Assorted Flowers collection. The collection features a vibrant mix of flavorful blooms, perfect for enhancing salads, desserts, or even enjoyed on their own.



Rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and essential minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, these edible flowers not only provide visual appeal but also offer distinctive flavors and health benefits, making them a versatile addition to any dish. Based in Al Quoz, Dubai, UNS Farms continues to exemplify its commitment to freshness, sustainability, and innovation through this exciting new range. The farm’s mission to elevate the farm-to-fork experience is reflected in the locally grown, chemical-free produce, delivered within 48 hours of harvest.

Mehlam Murtaza, Executive Director of UNS Farms, emphasizes, “Our edible flowers are a true celebration of nature. These vibrant blooms aren’t just for professional chefs—they’re for everyone. By incorporating edible flowers into your meals, you can add color, flavor, and a nutritional boost to your daily diet.”

The UNS Assorted Flowers Collection is a celebration of nature’s beauty and flavor, bringing a wide range of vibrant, edible blooms to elevate your culinary creations. Each flower is grown with care using advanced hydroponic methods, ensuring exceptional freshness and sustainability while offering a variety of unique tastes and textures.

Among the collection, the UNS Buzz Buttons stand out with their bold, yellow blossoms that deliver an electrifying, zesty sensation. These flowers are perfect for adventurous dishes or a refreshing twist to mocktails. If you're looking to add a touch of sophistication, the UNS Red Rose Petals offer a delicate, fragrant essence that enhances everything from decadent desserts to savory plates and beverages.

For those who enjoy mild sweetness and vibrant colors, the UNS Pansy Flowers are a perfect choice. Their delicate petals brighten up any salad, dessert, or garnish. Similarly, the UNS Mixed Viola brings a delicate blend of sweet flavors, adding a whimsical and tasty touch to a wide array of dishes.

The UNS Dianthus is ideal for those who appreciate a bold, aromatic presence. With a clove-like scent, these flowers infuse spice and charm into both savory and sweet creations. For a refreshing twist, the UNS Borage Flowers offer star-shaped blue blooms with a subtle cucumber flavor, making them an excellent addition to light salads and garnishes.

The collection also includes a variety of other blossoms like Alyssum, with its soft, sweet fragrance that complements both savory and sweet recipes, and Calendula, which offers a sunny pop of color and a peppery bite. The Oxalis brings a tangy citrus note, perfect for adding a refreshing zing to any dish, while the Nasturtium delivers a peppery flavor that packs a punch, making it a perfect garnish for salads or an exciting addition to any recipe.

Each flower in the UNS Assorted Flowers Collection brings its own unique personality, transforming simple dishes into gourmet presentations, whether you're garnishing desserts, brightening up salads, or adding flair to your craft drinks.



As a pioneer in hydroponic farming, UNS Farms continues to lead in sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly practices in every step of its operations. From reducing water consumption to eliminating pesticides, the farm’s techniques are designed to address the challenges of urban living while promoting environmental conservation.

UNS Farms’ urban farming model also plays a crucial role in shaping sustainable food systems as the global population continues to grow. “With the world’s population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, urban farming is no longer just a trend—it’s essential,” explains Murtaza. “By growing high-quality produce close to urban centers, we can provide fresher food, support local communities, and reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional farming.”





