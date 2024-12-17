The Rigaku Group's Xwinsys Changes Its Name To Rigaku Semiconductor Instruments

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--XwinSys Development Ltd, a Group company of Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter“Rigaku”), changed its name to Rigaku Instruments Ltd (hereinafter“RSI”).

Established in 2012 with its headquarters in Israel, RSI joined the Rigaku Group in 2019. RSI conducts in and of semiconductor metrology tool that use X-rays. The company's ONYX Series of nondestructive wafer inspection and measurement devices has been introduced in many countries. RSI is active on a wide front as a driving force in the semiconductor industry.

Kiyoshi Ogata, Senior Executive Vice President of Rigaku Holdings Corporation, offered the following remarks regarding the name change:

“Rigaku aims to strengthen still further its product strength in advanced packaging. The company is also moving vigorously forward with research, development and manufacturing of products other than the ONYX Series. By leveraging strengthened communications among Group companies, the Rigaku Holdings Group and RSI look forward to offering optimal solutions with greater speed than ever.”

Avishai Shklar, representative director of RSI, offered the following comments:

“Our rebranding of XwinSys to RSI signifies our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions in the semiconductor sector, backed by Rigaku's rich history of innovation and excellence. This move will unify our messaging, strengthen our market presence, and align our team's efforts as we continue to support our clients with the highest level of service and technology.”

Rigaku Semiconductor Instruments Ltd

Headquarters: Ramat Gabriel Industrial Zone, 6 HaMehkar st. o 371 Migdal HaEmek 2306990, Israel

Tel.: +972-4-9951051

ABOUT THE RIGAKU GROUP

Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including in its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in over 90 countries and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solution partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations“To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.”

For details, please visit rigaku-holdings/english

