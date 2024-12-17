Carestream Secures Crucial Business Partner Agreement In Algeria

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Carestream recently secured an agreement with BSF Medical - SARL, a leading distributor of medical solutions covering cardiology, urology, endoscopy, radiology, and products in Algeria.

“We are excited to be joining forces with a strong organization like BSF,” said Mahmoud Lazzouli, Carestream's Business Development Manager Northwest Africa - Consumables Business.“As one of the leading providers in Algeria, their commitment to their customers' needs and strong track record of customer satisfaction stands out.”

As one of Algeria's largest medical equipment distributors, BSF provides solutions to both the public and private sectors.

BSF Medical – SARL was encouraged by Carestream's own track record of customer satisfaction in the region, additionally citing Carestream's history of imaging excellence and ability to provide custom-tailored, high-performance solutions as factors for pursuing a partnership.

“Carestream has a long history of excellence in the medical imaging space,” said Mr. Zakaria Benhabib.“We can't wait to see how we can help not only each other, but our customers and their patients with an easier, more impactful imaging experience.”

With the addition of BSF, Carestream now has over 200 committed partners across the globe.

“We're looking forward to seeing the impact of this new partnership,” said Mr. Lazzouli.“Together, we're going to continue to put customers first to create a better imaging experience for providers and their staff, as well as their patients.”

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

2024

