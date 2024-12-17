AC Milan Junior Camp In Sri Lanka: 3 Cities Identified

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Dec 17 (newswire) – AC Milan has announced the arrival of the Milan Junior Camp project in Sri Lanka, which will make stops in the cities of Colombo, Galle, and Jaffna at the beginning of next year.

This landmark initiative is the first of its kind in Sri Lanka and has been made possible through a partnership with the Academy of Colombo Athletic and Club and represents another significant step in the global development of the Milan Junior Camp project – following a summer that saw the initiative also start in 23 cities across North America and Europe.

Sports development is key to any society's progression as it enhances mental and physical health. The program will involve young athletes, both boys and girls, aged between 5 and 17, and will begin on January 21, 2025. The initiative will kick off with a workshop for local coaches and stakeholders, who will receive specific and tailored technical training with the support of the Club's expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to a holistic approach based on the AC Milan Method, the young athletes attending the Milan Junior Camp will benefit from the guidance of certified Rossoneri coaches, who will focus on enhancing the technical abilities of the young participants and their physical and mental well-being.

Franco Baresi, Honorary Vice President of AC Milan, said:“This project, born from the collaboration between AC Milan and the Colombo Athletic & Football Club, promotes the passion for football and the expansion of the AC Milan Method in new countries. We are always very proud and excited to offer new opportunities to young aspiring male and female footballers around the world, and with the arrival of the Milan Junior Camp in Sri Lanka, we aim to continue spreading the Rossoneri values globally.”

Mr Ajai Vir Singh, President of Colombo Athletic and Football Club, said:“This is a start of a new era of football and sports education in Sri Lanka. AC Milan brings their heritage of 125 years and their success story in the form of holistic training structure for our next generation here in Sri Lanka. This will open doors for boys and girls 5-to-17 years to reach their fullest potential. There is a systematic approach to sports that is being introduced that covers nutrition, mental health, strength training, and more.”

Colombo Athletic and Football Club is founded with a key objective of bringing a scientific and systematic approach to sports for the next generation of Sri Lanka, it focuses on holistic mind and body development beyond just football. It is founded by giving shape to the passion of Ajai Vir Singh, Fouzul Hameed and Trevor Reckerman.

H.E. Damiano Francovigh, Ambassador of Italy to Sri Lanka and Maldives, added:“We are very excited to see AC Milan, one of the most important and successful Italian football teams ever, opening Junior Camps in Sri Lanka. We are confident that this will turn out to be not only a very good opportunity for local youngsters to improve their football skills, but also one more important bond of friendship and cooperation between Italy and Sri Lanka.”