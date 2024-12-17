Soccer Games for Tuesday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Tuesday, December 17, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League , Women's Champions League, La 2, Copa Italia, and Brasil Ladies Cup. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Indian Super League





11:00 AM: East Bengal vs Punjab FC – OneFootball





2:00 PM: FIFA The Best 2024 Awards Ceremony – FIFA+







2:45 PM: Real Madrid vs Chelsea – MAX, DAZN, and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball



2:45 PM: Twente vs Celtic – DAZN



5:00 PM: Roma vs Galatasaray – DAZN

5:00 PM: Lyon vs Wolfsburg – DAZN







3:00 PM: Albacete vs Levante – Disney+



3:00 PM: Granada vs Cartagena – Disney+



5:15 PM: Zaragoza vs Real Oviedo – Disney+

5:15 PM: Córdoba vs Eibar – Disney+





5:00 PM: Juventus vs Cagliari – Youtube/@CazeTV and NSports







4:00 PM: Bahia vs Avaí/Kindermann – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

8:00 PM: Paraguai vs Pumas – Youtube/@canalgoatbr



