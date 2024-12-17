Soccer Games For Tuesday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
Date
12/17/2024 3:24:47 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Tuesday, December 17, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League , UEFA Women's Champions League, La Liga 2, Copa Italia, and Brasil Ladies Cup. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: East Bengal vs Punjab FC – OneFootball
FIFA The Best 2024
2:00 PM: FIFA The Best 2024 Awards Ceremony – FIFA+
UEFA Women's Champions League
2:45 PM: Real Madrid vs Chelsea – MAX, DAZN, and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
2:45 PM: Twente vs Celtic – DAZN
5:00 PM: Roma vs Galatasaray – DAZN
5:00 PM: Lyon vs Wolfsburg – DAZN
La Liga 2
3:00 PM: Albacete vs Levante – Disney+
3:00 PM: Granada vs Cartagena – Disney+
5:15 PM: Zaragoza vs Real Oviedo – Disney+
5:15 PM: Córdoba vs Eibar – Disney+
Copa Italia
5:00 PM: Juventus vs Cagliari – Youtube/@CazeTV and NSports
Brasil Ladies Cup
4:00 PM: Bahia vs Avaí/Kindermann – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
8:00 PM: Paraguai vs Pumas – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
Soccer Games for Tuesday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast
MENAFN17122024007421016031ID1109000798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.