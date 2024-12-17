Russians Attack 30 Settlements In Kherson Region Killing One Person, Injuring Five Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Russian forces attacked 30 settlements in Kherson region, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to five others.

This was reported by Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of the region. The damaged two apartment buildings and 15 private houses. Additionally, the invaders destroyed a pipeline and several household structures.

Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed, and five others were injured, the regional chief emphasized.

15, in the village of Dudchany, Beryslav district, Russian tank fire damaged a private residence, though no casualties were reported.