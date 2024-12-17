Fenesta expands its retail presence in Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th December, 2024: Fenesta, India’s largest Windows and Doors Brand which is also the market leader in its segment, reinforced its retail expansion with the opening of another showroom. The exclusive showroom, Bluemark Inc located at Shop no. 6&7, 1st floor, No. 101/9, Hosakote Main Road, Chaitanya Ananya, Seegehalli, Krishnarajapuram, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560067 and brings the best in class Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said, “Our wide range of products and commitment to customer satisfaction are key drivers of our growth. Each new showroom reflects our dedication to outstanding service and the trust our customers have in us. These locations are more than just places to shop—they provide an immersive experience where customers can discover, interact with our brand, and make confident, informed decisions.”

With this launch, Fenesta marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. Fenesta Showrooms have been successfully contributing to a significant customer reach and positioning as a market leader. With the rapid growth in Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors categories in India, the brand endeavors to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.

He further added that “With unwavering support and unwavering belief from our partners and stakeholders, we have reached this remarkable standpoint. Our journey thus far has been nothing short of extraordinary, and now we stand poised for accelerated growth in the years ahead. This pinnacle of success has been achieved through the synergy of a robust marketing strategy, a diverse array of products, and a resolute focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Every aspect of our approach is meticulously designed to cultivate engagement, impart knowledge, and create lasting memories for our valued customers.”

The Fenesta showroom, Bluemark Inc located at Shop no. 6&7, 1st floor, No. 101/9, Hosakote Main Road, Chaitanya Ananya, Seegehalli, Krishnarajapuram, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560067 showcases a range of products from windows, doors and various design and color possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta is now servicing 900 locations.



Fenesta is the only company in India to control the entire supply chain starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to installation of end product, as well as after sales service. The range of products is specially designed in the UK and Austria to give consumers a well-engineered but contemporary style.

The products at Fenesta go through stringent tests and quality checks at every step to ensure performance in India’s varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise insulating, rain insulating, and dust proof features without compromise on aesthetics.





