Al Misnad Meets Ambassador Of Kuwait


12/17/2024 1:02:34 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

