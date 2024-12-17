Al Misnad Meets Ambassador Of Kuwait

Doha: of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

