The Housing Affordability Crunch

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS

WASHINGTON, USA – While markets play a significant role in economies, new research shows houses across 40 countries are less affordable than at any time since the 2008 crisis.

IMF economist Deniz Igan helped develop the Housing Affordability Index.

In this podcast , she says the pandemic triggered an unusual sequence of events that housing markets around the world are still struggling to correct.

