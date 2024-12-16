TP-Link Archer GXE75 With Wtfast Integration Now Available On Amazon In The USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WTFast, a leader in gaming optimization, has partnered with TP-Link to bring WTFast to TP-Link Gaming routers. TP-Link, a global leader in networking solutions, is excited to announce that the TP-Link GXE75 is now officially available for purchase in the United States through Amazon.



This collaboration is focused on enhancing the online gaming experience for users. WTFast's advanced reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, optimizing connections specifically for gaming.



By incorporating WTFast's solutions into TP-Link Gaming routers, gamers can expect smoother gameplay, improved responsiveness, and fewer connection issues.



The GXE75 also boasts:

● 5.4 Gbps Tri-Band Wi-Fi: Up to 5.4 Gbps Tri-Band WiFi enables your devices always ready for the fiercest battles brand new 6 GHz band provides exceptional bandwidth and congestion-free channels exclusive to Wi-Fi 6E devices.



● 2.5G Multi-Gigabit Port: Supercharge your gaming network with the Archer GXE75 featuring a lightning-fast 2.5G WAN port and four 1G LAN ports for unrivaled speed and seamless multiplayer gaming.



● 4× Optimally Positioned Antennas: Enjoy uninterrupted gaming in every corner of your home with 4× optimally positioned antennas, proprietary Wi-Fi optimization, and Beamforming technology.



Availability:

The TP-Link GXE75 is now available for purchase on Amazon US, bringing advanced connectivity and reliability to American consumers.







About WTFast:

WTFast is a leading provider of gaming network optimization solutions. Their technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, ensuring a smooth gaming experience for users worldwide.



About TP-Link:

TP-Link is a global multinational group involved in consumer networking, consumer electronics, business networking and security, software, and cloud services. TP-Link delivers reliable, high-performance, convenient products and services to users in over 170 countries and regions.

