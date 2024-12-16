M&D Announces Acquisition Of DSS Prodiesel Partners, LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marks 2 additional locations in Tennessee; Solidifies injection remanufacturing in North America

- M&D CEO Grant Garrett

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- M&D, the leader in aftermarket diesel engine parts and remanufacturing, announces its of ProDiesel ( ), a fuel injector remanufacturer for Class 7 and 8 engines.

The partnership provides an outstanding opportunity for M&D and ProDiesel to better serve customers and fuel uptime. Together, M&D's national reach will hit 48 locations, strengthening national customer service, and providing opportunities to better support international remanufacturing proficiencies across North America.

ProDiesel has served the medium- and heavy-duty industry with remanufactured fuel injectors for 65-plus years, building its reputation and name as one of the only aftermarket providers within the United States. They are well known and will continue expanding M&D's remanufacturing presence in the space.

The acquisition includes the purchase of 2 branches, one in Nashville, TN, and one in Johnson City, TN, marking M&D's fourth and fifth locations in the state. This addition continues to bolster M&D's presence in the Southeast United States market. Further, it creates the industry's foremost dominant player.

“ProDiesel's commitment to its customer base aligns with M&D's core mission of having a customer-first focus,” M&D CEO Grant Garrett said.“Their product lines will help our team expand into new fuel injection categories, and our manufacturing expertise will provide their team opportunities to improve efficiencies and quality.”

United States' long-time Class 7 and 8 fuel injection providers

Owned and operated by Win Keith, DSS ProDiesel Partners, LLC has a long history of supporting the diesel parts aftermarket. Until now, their brand has been one of only a few national aftermarket providers for Class 7 and 8 fuel injectors.

Win Keith took over the business in January, 2002. Since then, he and his team have expanded the business through a focus on CAT, Cummins, and Detroit Diesel engines, selling both nationally and internationally. To fuel their next phase of growth, Keith began looking at opportunities to partner with strong names in the industry that could help in improving their quality and service to their long-time customers.

“M&D recognized our value to the market,” Keith said.“We look forward to continuing to improve our remanufacturing processes and product quality in order to support their branch network and the broader aftermarket.”

Expanding product offerings and coverage

M&D, combined with it's consolidated acquisitions of ProDiesel, The Drexel Group, and Diesel Fuel Injection Reman Center (DFI), is positioned to bring industry-leading technologies and remanufacturing equipment and expertise to ProDiesel's customers, providing the diesel aftermarket with a one-stop shop for their diesel engine fuel injection needs.

This strategic partnership expands product offering and availability to ProDiesel's customers nationally, increasing accessibility and turnaround times of various other product categories, including cylinder heads, turbochargers, filtration, and more. This will provide ProDiesel the ability to increasingly serve a wider range of engines, including those in the industrial and high-horsepower space.

Profit-sharing provides distinguished partnership value

M&D is proud to share with ProDiesel a key pillar of its promise to be a“First-Choice Employer.” Employees will enroll in the organization's profit-sharing program, an exclusive benefit that financially rewards employees for their professional contributions to the consolidated organization's achievement and success.

By partnering with M&D, ProDiesel will have an enhanced ability to deliver an improved customer experience in the diesel engine aftermarket. M&D thanks ProDiesel's customers and team members for their generous support.

About M&D

M&D is a longstanding aftermarket distributor of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components. M&D's diverse product portfolio includes new and remanufactured cylinder heads, fuel injectors, turbochargers, engine parts and filtration products from the world's top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. M&D also provides industry-leading internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, like part matching, diagnostics, repair and technical assistance. For more information, visit .

