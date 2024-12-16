Shalom Lamm Honored With President's Great Medal Of Honor By German War Graves Commission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shalom Lamm has been awarded the prestigious President's Great Medal of Honor by the Volksbund Deutsche Kriegsgräberfürsorge .

- Shalom LammNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shalom Lamm , Chief Historian and co-founder of Operation Benjamin, has been awarded the prestigious President's Great Medal of Honor by the Volksbund Deutsche Kriegsgräberfürsorge (German War Graves Commission). This extraordinary accolade, bestowed only 11 times in the history of the Volksbund, recognizes Mr. Lamm's groundbreaking work in ensuring the proper reburial and recognition of 1LT Nathan B. Baskind, a Jewish-American World War II hero.Operation Benjamin is a pioneering organization committed to identifying and properly honoring Jewish-American soldiers buried under incorrect religious symbols. Its efforts ensure that these soldiers' sacrifices are acknowledged in accordance with their faith. Shalom Lamm's meticulous research and leadership have been instrumental in the organization's mission.The award recognizes Mr. Shalom Lamm 's pivotal role in locating, recovering and reinterring the remains of 1LT Nathan B. Baskind, who was originally buried in a German war cemetery at Marigny, France in a mass grave comingled with 53 German soldiers. Through exhaustive investigation, including archival research and DNA analysis, Lamm and his team worked tirelessly to confirm Baskind's identity and facilitate his interment at the Normandy American cemetery, where he now rests with honor among his fellow American servicemen. This act of remembrance highlights Lamm's dedication to ensuring historical justice and dignity for Jewish-American veterans.1LT Nathan B. Baskind, an anti-tank commander who gave his life during the Battle of Cherbourg in June 1944, was reported missing in action for decades. His remains were eventually discovered buried in a German war cemetery. The tireless efforts of Operation Benjamin, spearheaded by Lamm, corrected this historical oversight. Working with U.S. authorities, French authorities, German diplomats, Baskind's dedicated family, and the great leadership of the Volksbund, Lamm's team ensured Baskind's legacy was honored appropriately, culminating in a reburial ceremony with full military honors in complete compliance with Jewish law and tradition at the Normandy American Cemetery."This honor reflects the shared commitment to preserving historical truth and dignity," Lamm stated. "I am deeply moved by the Volksbund's recognition and grateful for their partnership. I hasten to point out that numerous people played pivotal roles by making hard decisions to make this happen 80 years after LT. Baskind went missing in action at the Battle of Cherbourg."For more information about Operation Benjamin and its work, visit

