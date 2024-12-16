The Rise Of Automotive Paint Additives Market A $5.63 Billion Industry Dominated By PPG, Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Factor such as increase in automobile production is anticipated to propel the growth of automotive paints additives market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Paint Additives Market by Type, Application and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2019–2026," the global automotive paint additives market size was valued at $3.29 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $5.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Presently, North America dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the North America automotive paint additives market share in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period.Blending solvents can be defined as solvents, which are specifically formulated to help in dissolving the dry edges of freshly sprayed 2K clear coat. In addition, blending solvents allow users to keep the repairs to a single panel by creating an invisible blend. Development of the automotive industry and rise in need for eco-friendly paint additives are anticipated to boost the growth of automotive paint additives market . Flow enhancer is a colorless liquid, which can be added to acrylic color to improve its flow and reduce viscosity. In addition, flow enhancers are ideal for achieving smooth coverage, especially for covering large area of surface and help paints to keep a steady pigmentation to achieve opaque coating. In addition, increase in adoption of flow enhancers has been witnessed across the globe, which acts as a key factor driving of the global market. This is attributed to the fact that flow enhancers improve the processability and reduce energy consumption, which, in turn, is boosting the adoption of flow enhancers.Fisheye eliminator is used to prevent fisheye, which is a small crater/hole, on the surface that is surrounded by ring of paint and increase the gloss. In addition, it reduces the surface tension of wet paints, improves the paint flow out, inhibits solvent trapping, reduces the telegraph of sand scratches, and helps to prevent beading of the liquid on the contaminated substrate.🔰Procure Complete Research Report Now:Expansion of business by incorporating new manufacturing plants by leading automotive paint additives companies and initiatives taken by automobile companies to improve the quality of automotive paints additives so as to reduce the environmental impact are the key factors anticipated to propel the growth of automotive paints additives market . Automotive paints additive companies are expanding their business in North America by incorporating new manufacturing plants. For instance, Nippon Paint, one of the global leaders in the automotive paints market, incorporated new 270,000-square-foot factory in East Chattanooga, which will propel the market growth, which, in turn, will boost the demand for automotive paints additives.The growth of the automotive paint additives market is driven increase in vehicle production and surge in demand for innovative and eco-friendly automotive paints for automobiles. This has enforced players to manufacture better and efficient products, which lead to the growth of the market. Numerous paint additives have been introduced due to the increased automobile production and rise in demand for long-lasting paints for vehicles. This demand has supplemented the growth of automotive paint additives market. In addition, implementation of stringent government regulations to opt for eco-friendly paints to reduce the adverse effect on environment is driving the market growth worldwide.Factor such as increase in automobile production is anticipated to propel the growth of automotive paints additives market. In addition, surge in demand for eco-friendly and innovative automotive paints is boosting the growth of market. However, rise in prices of raw materials hinders the growth of market. On the contrary, production of eco-friendly and cost-effective automotive paints is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunity for the players operating in the global automotive paint additives market.🔰Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying-Major market playersPPGAkzo Nobel N.VBASF SEEastman Chemical Company, LLCKansai Paint Co., LtdNippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.DuPontClariantSolvayThe Sherwin-WilliamsAbout us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

