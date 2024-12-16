Focused On The Future, Ethan Allen Celebrates 2024 International Convention

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen recently held its 2024 International live at the Company's headquarters and livestreamed across the world. With the theme of Focused on the Future, the program honored the Company's 92-year history, reviewed current and future initiatives in manufacturing, logistics, technology, marketing and retail, and celebrated its annual Spirit Awards, honoring interior designers both for achievement in written sales and design excellence.

Led by its Chairman, President and CEO Farooq Kathwari, the convention highlighted five key areas of focus for Ethan Allen: talent, service, marketing, technology, and social responsibility.“It was good to review all areas of our vertically integrated enterprise, to share new products and initiatives, and to celebrate the work and achievements of our team members. We take pride in sharing this special event with about 4,000 in attendance both watching and participating each year.”

Ethan Allen's annual convention is an important, decades-long tradition that gives its associates the opportunity to reconnect with colleagues from all over the world while they review the progress the Company has made over the past year. The Spirit Awards highlight Ethan Allen's interior design network, one of the world's largest, and emphasize the Company's unique combination of technology and personal service.

The celebratory event concluded with Mr. Kathwari saying,“We are just getting started,” as the Company is Focused on the Future.



ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek for the second year in a row, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

