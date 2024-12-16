Farris, Riley & Pitt Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit On Behalf Of Family Of Daniel Williams

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farris, Riley & Pitt, a nationally-recognized personal injury law firm, has been retained by the family of Daniel Williams and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Charles McKee, Charmelle Luckie, and Joseph Headley, Wardens at Staton Correctional Facility, and John Hamm, the Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner (2:24-cv-00806, U.S. District Court – Middle District of Alabama Northern Division). Daniel Williams died as a result of severe, unmonitored assault on November 9, 2023 in Elmore, Ala. The following statement is issued on behalf of Daniel Williams' family:

Our hearts are broken in the wake of the brutal and preventable death of our son Daniel.

Daniel died from his injuries on the day he was set to be released from Staton. To those who mourn his loss with us: We thank you for comfort and love you have shown us during these difficult times. To all others, we ask that you grant our family privacy pending the full outcome of this matter. We ask that you direct any and all inquiries to our attorney Kirby Farris of Farris, Riley & Pitt.

This suit is filed by Kirby Farris and Calle Mendenhall. Kirby Farris is a founding partner of Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP.

About the firm:

Farris, Riley & Pitt is a full-service plaintiff's firm based in Birmingham, Alabama. Farris, Riley & Pitt has represented clients affected by a wide range of personal injury or serious accidents in the state of Alabama and beyond for more than 27 years. If you or someone you know needs legal services, contact Farris, Riley & Pitt by calling 205-324-1212 or by email at [email protected] . For more information, visit the firm's website at deliveringjustice .

SOURCE Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP

