News18 India To Host Diamond States Summit Haryana In Chandigarh
Date
12/16/2024 3:05:10 PM
Chandigarh | December 16, 2024 - After the resounding success of the Diamond States Summit (DSS) series in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttarakhand, News18 India is all set to bring the DSS to Haryana on December 17th in Chandigarh. This prestigious event continues to serve as a unique platform for dialogue, collaboration, and strategic discussions, bringing together key leaders and policymakers.
The Haryana edition of the Diamond States Summit will focus on conducting insightful discussions on issues critical to the state such as economic development, governance, law and order, and cultural preservation. The platform will bring together some of Haryana's most influential political figures and policymakers, providing them with an opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and share their vision for the state's future.
Among the distinguished speakers and guests expected to attend the summit are Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Nayab Singh Saini; Shri Anil Viz, Energy & Transport Minister, Haryana; Shri Mahipal Dhanda, Minister for School & Higher Education & Parliamentary Affairs, Haryana; Shri Vipul Goel, Minister for Revenue, Urban & Civil Aviation, Haryana; Shri Gaurav Gautam, Sports Minister, Haryana; Shri Rajesh Nagar, Minister of Food & Consumer Affairs, Haryana; Shri Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic Medalist; and actor Shri Rajendra Gupta. Their participation will bring diverse perspectives on the policies and initiatives shaping the future of Haryana.
Watch Diamond States Summit Haryana on News18 India on 17th December from 3 PM onwards.
