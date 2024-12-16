Reveel Named Winner Of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Recognize Reveel's Intelligence in the Category of Visibility

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024

the only

Shipping IntelligenceTM Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today announced that Food Logistics , the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive , the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, have named Reveel as one of the winners of this year's Top Software & Tech award , which spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space.

Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform leverages advanced analytics, modeling and simulation, statistical analysis, and real-time insights to transform complex shipping data into simple ways to save money. It empowers shippers to see through the unstructured data and litany of constantly changing rules – including annual changes on critical variables such as zones and service fees – that can dramatically impact what it costs to ship any one parcel. With Reveel, brands are able to identify opportunities for savings, work more effectively with carriers, easily compare contract proposals from multiple carriers, identify the most effective carrier service or product for shipments, and optimize their multi-carrier strategies by ensuring that volume thresholds and delivery expenses are closely monitored.

"Since founding Reveel, we've made it our purpose to make it easier for customers to understand their shipping expenses and use that information to improve their bottom line," said Josh Dunham, co-founder and CEO of Reveel. "This prestigious industry award reflects how successful our team has been at engineering a platform that can positively impact our customer base - and grow with them as their expense management needs evolve."

The publications reported that close to 43% of submissions pertained to supply chain visibility solutions, followed by WMS/TMS software (23%), warehouse automation (18%), procurement/ERP software (12%) and robotics at just 4% of the submissions. Fifty-five percent of the entries were enhancements to already existing solutions, while 45% were new-to-market technologies. Further, 58% of submissions came from small businesses, under $50 million, and 42% came from Enterprises, over $50 million.

"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains," added Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Food Logistics

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping IntelligenceTM platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their shipping expenses and navigate the complexities of modern logistics. Through its advanced Parcel Spend Management (PSM) 2.0 technology, the company empowers shippers with real-time visibility, actionable insights, and enhanced control over shipping costs and carrier performance. With over $8 billion in parcel spend under management, Reveel combines more than 17 years of agreement management expertise with cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions to foster a culture of innovation across the parcel shipping industry. From optimizing carrier contracts to automating complex processes and driving data-driven decisions, Reveel sets the standard for transparency and efficiency, while providing the flexibility and scalability needed for future growth. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

