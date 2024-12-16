GBRS Group Donates $60,000 In Clothing To Families In NC Impacted By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GBRS Group , a veteran-owned and operated Tier 1 training company and tactical apparel brand, has donated more than $60,000 in clothing to assist families this winter who were impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"In the aftermath of Helene, we wanted to do our part in coming together to help Americans impacted by the tragic circumstances there," said GBRS Group Co-Founder Cole Fackler. "It's a privilege for us to be able to contribute to the North Carolina community and show our support as they rebuild."

Hurricane Helene devastated large swaths of North Carolina in late September, leaving more than 230 people dead and estimates as high as $200 billion in damage across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. This makes it one of the worst storms in U.S. history.

With winter weather approaching, GBRS recognized the acute need for many families to obtain new clothing after having lost so much in the storm. The company provided an extensive shipment of diverse clothing articles for men, women and children which was distributed to families in need on the ground.

About GBRS Group

GBRS Group is a Veteran-Owned, Tier 1 Training and Services organization committed to imparting critical skills and real-world experiences to end-users in military, federal, State and local special operations units. Founded by retired Navy Seals DJ Shipley and Cole Fackler, GBRS Group's founding members are composed exclusively of Special Mission Unit Veterans and our extended instructor network is selected from retired Special Mission Unit Operators from across the service branches. GBRS offers cutting-edge gear born from combat-tested lessons and pioneering advancements. Learn more about GBRS Group at:

