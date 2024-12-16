True Classic Expands Retail Footprint To Target Stores Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Classic, the fastest growing direct-to-consumer premium menswear brand, announced today its expansion into 460 Target stores nationwide. Part of the brand's wider initiative to grow its omni-channel presence across strategic retailers, the launch in Target follows a year of retail expansion for True Classic, which opened stores in nine key markets across the U.S.



"Since launching True Classic's first retail location in 2023, we've seen incredible demand from our customers who want to experience our brand in a hands-on way," said True Classic CEO, Ben Yahalom. "In entering a new phase of distribution in partnership with Target, we're thrilled that we can continue to expand True Classic's retail footprint, ensuring that each of our customers has easy access to our high quality apparel at accessible prices."

Target shoppers will be able to purchase True Classic's viral Short Sleeve Classic Crew beginning in early December. Sold both individually and in a Target-exclusive customizable bundle, the Short Sleeve Classic Crew will be available in five colors: Black, White, Navy, Carbon and Military Green.

The expansion into Target marks a new phase of growth for the menswear brand, who has grown to $500 million in revenue in just 4.5 years.

Since its founding in 2019, True Classic has served over 4 million customers across 192 countries, offering reimagining functional yet fashionable basics and accessories for the modern man. Rooted in philanthropy, each month the company donates T-shirts to homeless veterans, shelters and schools, with over 250,000 shirts donated since July 15, 2024. For more information on True Classic or to find a retailer near you, visit True Classic's website .

