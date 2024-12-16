Healthcare Providers For Blue Plan Patients Eligible For Share Of $2.8 Billion Settlement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatley Kallas, LLP Announces Major Settlement for Healthcare Providers

A landmark $2.8 billion settlement has been reached with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association ("BCBSA") and participating Individual Blue Plans ("Settling Defendants"). The settlement resolves claims brought by healthcare providers alleging anti-competitive practices, including agreements to divide geographic service areas and price-fixing for healthcare services. The Settling Defendants deny these allegations but have agreed to the settlement to avoid prolonged litigation.

Who Is Included in the Settlement Class?

The Settlement Class includes healthcare providers across the United States who, between

July 24, 2008, and October 4, 2024 , provided services, equipment, or supplies to patients insured by, or beneficiaries of, any plan administered by a Settling Individual Blue Plan. Certain providers are excluded; details on exclusions are available at the website below.

Settlement Highlights



$2.8 Billion Settlement Fund: A fund will be established, with $100 million allocated for notice and administration costs.

Business Practice Reforms:

The settlement includes commitments to changes that will:



Increase competition in the healthcare marketplace.



Transform the BlueCard program. Improve provider interactions with Settling Individual Blue Plans.

Important Deadlines for Eligible Providers



Claim Submission Deadline:

Submit a claim form online or by mail no later than

July 29, 2025 .

Exclusion Deadline:

Eligible providers that want to sue the Settling Defendants must exclude themselves from the Class by March 4, 2025.



Objection Deadline:

File objections to the settlement by

March 4, 2025 . Fairness Hearing:

The Court will decide whether to approve the Settlement at a hearing on

July 29, 2025 , at 9:30 a.m. The hearing will also address attorneys' fees (up to 25% of the Settlement Fund) and expense reimbursements of approximately $100 million.

Where to Get More Information

For further details about the Settlement, deadlines, and eligibility, visit the settlement website or contact the Settlement Administrator:



Website:



Phone:

(888) 452-3095

Email:

[email protected] Mail:

BCBS Provider Settlement, P.O. Box 26443, Richmond, VA 23261

Media Contacts:

Edith M. Kallas

Joe R. Whatley, Jr.

(800) 745-8153

[email protected]



SOURCE Whatley Kallas, LLP

