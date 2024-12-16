(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Braking Systems Driving Transformational Growth through the Adoption of Air Disc Brakes and Eco-friendly Materials in the Replacement Aftermarket

The "Category Management: Class 4-8 Replacement Brakes Aftermarket, Europe, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis of the European commercial vehicle aftermarket brake components covers vehicle Class 4?8, including medium commercial vehicles (MCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) across Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe.

This study assesses the replacement volume for CV braking components and their value. It forecasts the unit market size and revenue size based on MCV and HCV trucks across different brake subcategories for drum and disc braking systems. The drum braking system consists of brake drums, slack adjusters, and brake shoes, while the disc braking system includes brake pads, brake discs, and brake calipers.

The in-depth analysis covers trends in replacement demand, average manufacturer-level prices, and forecasts across various brake product segments on MCVs and HCVs. It examines critical factors influencing market size and identifies key trends that impact various European regions.

The study also highlights important growth opportunities within the commercial vehicle brake aftermarket. The base year considered for the study is 2023, and the forecast period extends from 2024 to 2030. In addition to forecasting replacement demand and revenue, the study provides insights into the profiles of key suppliers and analyzes distribution channels for commercial vehicle brake components.

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in Class 4-8 Replacement Brakes Aftermarket

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Class 4-8 Replacement Brakes Aftermarket

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation and Definitions Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Demand Analysis



Penetration of Drum/Disc Brake Types in Vehicles in Operation (VIOs) by Vehicle Class Forecast Considerations and Calculation Methodology

Growth Generator: Europe



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

VIO Forecast by Class

Revenue and Unit Forecast

MCV Brakes Revenue and Unit Forecast

HCV Brakes Revenue and Unit Forecast

Drum Brakes Revenue and Unit Forecast

Disc Brakes Revenue and Unit Forecast

MCV Drum Brakes Unit Forecast by Product

MCV Drum Brakes Revenue Forecast by Product

MCV Drum Brakes Pricing Forecast by Product

HCV Drum Brakes Unit Forecast by Product

HCV Drum Brakes Revenue Forecast by Product

HCV Drum Brakes Pricing Forecast by Product

MCV Disc Brakes Unit Forecast by Product

MCV Disc Brakes Revenue Forecast by Product

MCV Disc Brakes Pricing Forecast by Product

HCV Disc Brakes Unit Forecast by Product

HCV Disc Brakes Revenue Forecast by Product HCV Disc Brakes Pricing Forecast by Product

Growth Generator: Germany

Growth Generator: United Kingdom

Growth Generator: France

Growth Generator: Italy

Growth Generator: Spain

Growth Generator: Poland

Distribution Channel



Revenue Distribution Channel Analysis

Top Participants' Unit and Revenue Market Share

Drum rakes Brand Positioning - All Channels

Brake Shoes Brand Positioning - All Channels

Slack Adjustors Brand Positioning - All Channels

Unit Share of Top Participants

Brake Pads Brand Positioning - All Channels

Brake Disc Brand Positioning - All Channels Calipers Brand Positioning - All Channels

Supplier Profiles



Knorr-Bremse

TMD Friction Holding

ZF Friedrichshafen

DRiV

Haldex

Meritor Brembo

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Deploy Blockchain for Transparency in Remanufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of Telematics into Aftermarket Brakes Growth Opportunity 3: Integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with Aftermarket Brakes

