China Extends Reduced Visa Fees For Turkmen Citizens For 2026
Under the current fee structure, a single-entry visa costs $41, a double-entry visa is priced at $56, a multiple-entry visa valid for six months costs $206, and a one-year multiple-entry visa costs $386.
Earlier, U.S. lifted restrictions on non-immigrant visas for citizens of Turkmenistan, leaving in place the need of suspension of immigrant visa issuance.
The White House explained the decision by noting that Ashgabat is productively engaging with the U.S. administration and has demonstrated tangible progress in improving identification procedures as well as mechanisms for exchanging information with American authorities.
