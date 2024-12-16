SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PDCO, ML, HURA, KANT On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK

, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Patterson Companies, (NASDAQ: PDCO )'s

sale to Patient Square Capital for $31.35 in cash per share.



MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML )'s sale to Gen Digital Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, MoneyLion shareholders will receive $82.00 per share in cash, plus one contingent value right per share entitling the holder to a contingent payment in the form of shares of Gen common stock.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURA )'s

merger with Kineta, Inc.

Kineta, Inc. (OTC PINK: KANT)'s

merger with TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

If you are a Kineta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .



Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected]

or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

