Tao Group Hospitality Partners With LANDED To Bring Generative AI To Hiring

Tao Group Hospitality , the global leader in premium hospitality, has begun working with LANDED , the definitive end-to-end generative AI solution for high volume hiring.

LANDED leverages generative AI to reduce time to hire, ensure applicant quality, and cut down on hiring costs.

By automating candidate sourcing, screening, engagement, and interview scheduling, the will free up time for operators, hiring managers, and GMs to focus on the guest experience.

Tao Group is in the process of rolling out LANDED to all U.S. locations, with deployments complete at celebrated nightlife and restaurant concepts

LAVO, Hakkasan, Crane Club, and OMNIA, among others.

Just within the first few months, LANDED and Tao's partnership has already yielded powerful results, driving an <24 hour time to interview, saving 6,530+ hours for operators and

GMs, and matching 17,000+ qualified candidates.

"LANDED has been great in helping us fill positions with high turnover. They've been instrumental in getting candidates scheduled and helping us reach hiring decisions quickly," shared Jacobo Duran, Director of Restaurant Operations in Las Vegas.

LANDED, who was

recently recognized in Gartner's 2024 Hype Cycle for Talent Acquisition Report , utilizes proprietary AI chat flows to seamlessly secure top quality candidates.

According to Gartner, talent leaders are striving to boost efficiency to remain competitive amidst high-quality talent shortages and market volatility. Their 2023 HR Technology Priorities Survey reported that the majority of enterprise HR leaders rank AI in talent acquisition in their top three emerging technology priorities.

As part of their implementation process, the LANDED team worked closely with Tao Group Hospitality to create fully customized applicant engagement models. This empowered Tao to not only secure the best talent, but also to establish premium, highly personalized employer branding.

"At Tao Group Hospitality, our biggest asset is our team. We are committed to supporting our operators and managers, and LANDED has been instrumental in giving them back hours of time to focus on what they love most about their jobs," says Taylor

Tamburo, Director of Talent Acquisition at Tao Group Hospitality. "We are thrilled that LANDED is helping us provide not only a best-in-class experience for our guests, but also for our team members and candidates."

Tao Group Hospitality, named

#1 Restaurant Group in America by Nation's Restaurant News, continues to push the boundaries of culinary excellence, transformative ambiance, and elevated entertainment. With continued expansion on the horizon, the group remains dedicated to redefining the dining and entertainment experience.

A number of other cutting edge restaurant chains have turned to LANDED's AI hiring solution, including celebrity hotspot

Erewhon, upscale Union Square Hospitality, and household names KFC, Five Guys, and McDonald's.

