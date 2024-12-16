Fortified Rice Market Valued At USD 18.2 Bn In 2022, Set To Grow At A 5.7% CAGR By 2031 TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fortified Rice Market

Fortified rice is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals to combat malnutrition and improve public health.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global fortified rice is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of US$ 18.2 billion in 2022. Forecasts suggest a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 29.6 billion by the end of 2031. This growth is largely driven by increasing awareness of nutritional deficiencies and the growing demand for healthy food options. As consumers globally prioritize better nutrition, fortified rice has emerged as a viable solution to combat malnutrition, particularly in regions where rice is a staple food.Market Size and GrowthThe fortified rice market has gained momentum as part of the larger trend toward healthier, more nutritious food products. This growth is fueled by rising consumer awareness about nutritional deficiencies, especially in developing regions. Fortified rice, enriched with essential micronutrients such as iron, zinc, vitamin A, and folic acid, plays a vital role in combating malnutrition and nutritional deficiencies, known as "hidden hunger." These factors, combined with consumer interest in nutritious, organic food, make fortified rice an attractive choice for health-conscious individuals. The market's anticipated growth rate of 5.7% CAGR reflects the escalating demand for nutrient-rich food in both developed and developing economies.Preview crucial insights and findings from our Report in this sample -Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the fortified rice market is marked by the presence of key players such as Cargill, BASF SE, DSM, LT Foods, and Olam International, among others. These companies are actively expanding their product portfolios and entering new markets. Innovations, such as fortified rice kernels (FRKs) and organic fortified rice options, are a key focus for these players, who are responding to the growing demand for nutrient-rich food products.Market SegmentationThe global fortified rice market can be segmented based on product type, application, and geography:By Product Type: Fortified rice is available in various forms, such as enriched rice, instant fortified rice, and fortified rice kernels (FRKs). The FRKs are particularly notable for their easy integration into existing rice supplies, allowing for a broad distribution of fortified rice in regions with high malnutrition rates.By Application: Fortified rice is used in a variety of settings, including school feeding programs, government assistance programs, and commercial markets. Governments, especially in developing countries, play a critical role in mandating rice fortification in efforts to fight malnutrition.By Geography: The market is widely distributed across regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Regional variations in demand are shaped by economic factors, consumer preferences, and the prevalence of nutritional deficiencies.Regional AnalysisEurope led the fortified rice market in 2022, accounting for the largest share of the market. This dominance can be attributed to the region's focus on health and wellness, with many European consumers preferring food products that are enriched with essential nutrients like iron and vitamin A. Government initiatives promoting fortified food to combat malnutrition have also contributed to the growth of the market in Europe.In Asia-Pacific, particularly in countries such as India and Bangladesh, rice fortification is gaining traction due to widespread nutritional deficiencies, particularly iron and zinc. These regions are also home to large populations that rely heavily on rice as a primary food source, making the demand for fortified rice essential for public health initiatives.Access our report for a comprehensive look at key insights -Market Drivers and ChallengesThe primary driver of the fortified rice market is the rising incidence of nutritional deficiencies, particularly in developing countries. Nutrient-deficient diets, often referred to as "hidden hunger," are widespread, and fortified rice offers a cost-effective solution to address these issues. In addition, the growing preference for organic food further supports market expansion as consumers seek healthier and chemical-free alternatives.Despite these opportunities, there are challenges such as the high cost of production and the need for advanced fortification technologies. These barriers can limit the widespread adoption of fortified rice in some regions. Moreover, consumer education regarding the benefits of fortified rice is crucial for enhancing market penetration.Market TrendsKey trends driving the growth of the fortified rice market include:Health-conscious Consumer Behavior: There is an increasing focus on health and wellness, with more people seeking nutrient-dense food options to combat deficiencies and maintain a healthy lifestyle.Government Mandates: Countries like India have introduced policies making rice fortification mandatory in certain social safety net programs to tackle malnutrition, further boosting demand.Technological Advancements: Manufacturers are increasingly employing advanced technologies for fortifying rice, ensuring the preservation of taste and texture while adding essential nutrients.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Rice Flour Market : Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2031.Aquafeed Market : Expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 103.4 Bn by the end of 2031.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 