Katten Recognized For Helping Build A More Inclusive Legal Industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm was once again named a Top Performer and Compass Award winner by the Leadership Council on Diversity (LCLD), which recognizes law firms and corporations that strongly commit to building a more inclusive legal profession.

"We are proud to be recognized by LCLD, a long-standing partner in developing future leaders in the legal profession," said Katten's Chief Diversity Partner Leslie D. Minier. "Our steadfast commitment to nurturing talent aligns with LCLD's mission and its impactful programs, which empower our attorneys to achieve professional growth and success."

The Compass Award recognizes those individuals and organizations that fulfill all of the following requirements in a single calendar year:



Engage with LCLD as a member (Managing Partner/General Counsel)

Nominate an LCLD Fellow

Nominate an LCLD Pathfinder Participate in an LCLD pipeline program (the 1L Scholars program or the Success in Law School mentoring program)

Katten attorneys have served as mentors this year, participated in the Fellows and Pathfinder professional development programs and attended other events. The firm also hosted a leadership lunch and was involved in the 1L Scholars program.



LCLD is composed of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners - leaders in the profession - who are committed to ensuring that all talent thrives, with the ultimate goal of building a more equitable and diverse legal profession.

