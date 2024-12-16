Association Of Marshall Scholars Congratulates The 36 Winners Of 2025 Marshall Scholarship

Incoming Class Highlights STEM Focus and Cross-Disciplinary Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 36 winners of the 2025 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars represent outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and ambassadorial potential that help deepen the U.S.-U.K. relationship.

University of Cambridge

The Marshall Scholarship program was established by an Act of Parliament in 1953 as a tribute to the United States for the Marshall Plan and is funded by the British Government. It also benefits from the generous support of partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars and other foundations.

Marshall Scholarships enable the pursuit of graduate study in any academic discipline at universities across the United Kingdom. The scholars contribute to a vibrant exchange of knowledge and expertise between the U.S. and the U.K.

The full list of 2025 recipients:

