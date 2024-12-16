Nagesh Trophy: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Dominate Action On Day 4

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangalore, Dec 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh registered big wins on Day 4 and maintained their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the ongoing 7th edition of the Men's National T20 for the Blind 2024-25, popularly known as the Nagesh Trophy, here on Monday.

The Group C league matches of the 7th edition of the Nagesh Trophy began here on December 13. A total of five teams from Group C are battling for glory in this stage.

At the KT Global Ground in Bhubaneswar, saw the clash between Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. Uttar Pradesh won the match by scoring 127/1 in 14.1 overs, while Chandigarh managed to score 126/7 in 20 overs. Ravi Verma from Uttar Pradesh was named Player of the Match.

In the second match of the day, Madhya Pradesh scored a comfortable win by scoring 222/3 in just 20 overs, while Tripura were bowled out for 90 in 20 overs. Rampal Uike of Madhya Pradesh was named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock of 125 runs off 74 balls.

This year's league matches are hosted across six venues, culminating in the Super 8 stage in February 2025. A total of 28 teams, including state and union territory squads and an Indian Railways team, are vying for the championship.