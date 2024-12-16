New Music Alert Jingle My Bells From Lui Krieg And Alien Shamans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Track Title: Jingle My Bells Genre: Festive / Rock Launch Date: 24th October 2024 ISRC Code: TCAIV2441221

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is here, and what better way to dive into the festive spirit than with a brand-new Christmas anthem.Introducing Jingle My Bells, a song that lights up the season with a fresh and playful vibe. It's here to shake things up across generations and is the perfect addition to your Christmas party playlist! Packed with catchy lyrics and a joyful message of peace and love, the song is destined to become a holiday favourite.The song was written by Lui Krieg, and is played with Lui's band Alien Shamans. Lui is a German-born songwriter, musician, jewellery designer, crystal sound activator, and businessman, based in Glastonbury, England. His journey weaves together sacred traditions, contemporary tools and rock 'n' roll energy to create deeply transformative art that resonates with audiences worldwide.Five years ago, in deep meditation, Lui was urged to transition from "Crystal King" to "Rock King". Embracing this new path, two years later he went to a gig in Glastonbury and heard a 3-man band playing rock covers and he immediately saw himself singing with them. And that's how the concept rock band Alien Shamans were born.The band blends unique vocal resonance with catchy lyrics and 'lightning-bold' guitar solos. Inspired by classic rock legends like Led Zeppelin, Cream, The Rolling Stones, and INXS, Alien Shamans bring an extra-terrestrial twist to the rebellious energy of rock.Their debut single Edge of Time dropped last October and has over 200k views and 50k followers on YouTube in just weeks.@ALIENSHAMANS@alienContact Lui Krieg and Alien Shamans at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

