Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Latasha Ward Celebrates Grand Reopening In Crofton, MD

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CROFTON, Md., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaTasha Ward is the owner of the Minuteman Press franchise in Crofton, MD since April of 2024. The design, printing, and marketing center has been operating in the community for 15 years. On October 22, 2024, LaTasha celebrated her grand reopening alongside family, friends, business clients, event sponsors, and even a local host. Minuteman Press in Crofton is located at 2217-A Defense Highway, Crofton, MD 21114.

LaTasha shares the following details:“We had three sponsors for our grand reopening: The Bowie Chamber of Commerce - Executive Director Darrell Carrington; the Greater Crofton Chamber of Commerce – Joy Hutton; and the Bi-County Business Roundtable - Executive Director Darryl Barnes.”

She continues,“Radio host Autumn Joi from WLIT 106 came out to help promote our special event. The event was attended by so many amazing guests. My sorority sisters, my Fairmont Heights High School alumni family, other local business owners (both prospects and clients) from Prince George's County, my Regional VP Bob Heimbuch, and my family and friends were all there to show their support. My mom Brenda J. Simpson and my daughter Tahjai Ward are my biggest supporters. Thanks for the love, support and encouragement.”







Business Community

LaTasha shares,“Our community consists of a large business-to-business community. We all work hard every day to stay relevant and grow each other's businesses. Our clients are happy we are here as Minuteman Press has been in the community for over 15 years. I am happy to be the new owner.”

She adds,“Our message is that we are a full-service print shop with great designers that will treat your business like it is their own. Andria and Kiko really care about our customers that call or walk through our door. We can print custom t-shirts, embroider polo shirts and jackets, and we have a bling machine for cheer squads. We can produce custom in-house promotional products, too. We also let our clients know that we'll help keep their names on their customers' minds and that we are a local business who will add that personal touch.”

“We do tons of flyers, business cards, t-shirts, and promotional products. Every day, someone in our area comes through our door because they just opened a new business. The business owners are always trying to get the word out so they come back for reprints or something new to use as giveaways.” -LaTasha Ward, Owner, Minuteman Press, Crofton, MD

Applying Skillset to Minuteman Press

With a marketing and promotional products background, LaTasha is able to effectively utilize her skillset to build her business and help other local businesses grow. She explains,“Marketing Consulting is my background and passion. I have been in the promotional products business for over 15 years. Having the Minuteman Press brand behind me and running an in-house print shop is huge. The name recognition was important to me as I know people trust the brand.”

As for why she chose Minuteman Press, LaTasha shares,“The winning system and support is why I choose Minuteman Press. Seeing the other success and the longevity of the other owners gave me hope. Having a system that my team could follow and having the support of MPIHQ means that we never feel like we are alone. The training helped us to be able to have confidence and do real business at our location. Each month we are learning and growing.”

What's next for Minuteman Press in Crofton? LaTasha answers,“We are just getting started and I know that if we continue to follow the Minuteman Press system, we will continue to put smiles on our customers' faces and hit new sales milestones just like other franchise owners that have been doing this for 2, 5,7 and 10 years or more. We look forward to being around and winning with Minuteman press for years to come.”

