Biggest Moving Stocks: Broadcom, Marvell, And More

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Last Friday, Broadcom (AVGO) closed at an all-time high of $224.80. The capitalization topped exactly $1 trillion. Markets are pricing on the hardware supplier's potential in custom artificial intelligence.

Broadcom expects up to $90 billion in revenue from custom artificial intelligence chips by 2027. AVGO stock gained 24.43% on December 13. This lifted Micron (MU) and Marvell (MRVL) shares.

AI application-specific integrated circuit customers include Alphabet (GOOG) and Meta Platforms (META). Taiwan (TSM) is another winner. TSM is involved in the XPU cluster segment.

MongoDB (MDB) dropped by 7.42% last Friday. Investors continued to dump the stock after the Q3 report was issued on Dec. 9. Additionally, the CFO announced a retirement. MDB stock is not a buy today, since its P/E is over 100 times. However, its growth prospects are not higher than other software companies.

Airbnb (ABNB) failed to break out above the $140 resistance level. In the last week, shares pulled back by around 5%. The stock needs to adjust to a lower valuation, especially if bookings weaken.

Nucor (NUE) closed at $125.25, near a fresh 52-week low. Despite increasing its dividend by 1.9% to $0.55, investors are avoiding steelmakers. The impending Trump tariff trade war will hurt demand. In Q3, Nucor issued a weak fourth-quarter outlook.

